UK Weather Forecast for Friday 1 August 2025: Mild, Mostly Dry, and Seasonal

🌍 National Overview: Summer’s First Day of August

As 1 August 2025 begins, the UK transitions into August with mild, mostly dry weather across much of the country. While the south and east will enjoy comfortable temperatures around 20–22 °C, the north and western Scotland remain cooler under light cloud and a few scattered showers. Overall, this marks a typical British start to August—balanced and changeable, not extreme.

According to broader climate patterns, August in England typically sees average high temperatures of 21–22 °C, with about 4 rainy days per month and ~77 mm of rain total Weather25.

More recent long-range guidance predicts changeable weather early in the month, especially in the northwest and southeast, before conditions potentially become drier by mid-August Yourweather.co.uk | MeteoredThe Scottish Sun. The Met Office outlook favours above-average temperatures this summer, but variability remains likely The Scottish Sun+5The Guardian+5The Scottish Sun+5.

☀️ Regional Forecast Highlights

London & South East England

Expect a largely dry and comfortable day with light cloud cover and temperatures gradually rising.

Morning : Partly cloudy, around 14–16 °C

Midday to Afternoon : Gradual warming, peak near 21–22 °C

Evening: Cloud persists, mild at 20–21 °C

Across England today, Metcheck notes variable cloud with no significant rainfall indicated Weathermondo.com+1Metcheck.com+1.

Edinburgh & Eastern Scotland

Scotland’s east coast, including Edinburgh, opens with cool, cloudy conditions.

Early morning : Around 12–13 °C , cloud persistent

Late morning to afternoon : Temps rise to 18–19 °C , remaining mostly dry

Evening: Cloudy skies continue, not much variation from afternoon temps

Higher ground and western Scotland are likely cooler with a slightly greater chance of light showers or breezy conditions The Economic Times+10arXiv+10Weatherandclimate.co.uk+10Weather2Travel.com+12Yourweather.co.uk | Meteored+12The Sun+12.

☁️ Midlands & Northern England

Central and northern England should see mild and mostly dry weather, with occasional brighter spells.

Highs : 20–22 °C

Rain risk: Minimal—mostly low cloud, few localized drizzles possible in the west

With typical August patterns favouring 6 hours of sunshine per day in England, today looks consistent with seasonal expectations Met Office+2Yourweather.co.uk | Meteored+2The Scottish Sun+2Met OfficeWeather2Travel.com.

🌦️ Wales & Western Scotland

Regions prone to Atlantic influences—like Wales and western Scotland—may see more cloud and patchy light rain, especially in higher elevations.

Highs : 18–20 °C

Rain risk : Moderate in Wales and western coasts

Evening: Tends to dry out after sunset

🌤️ Northern Ireland & Highlands

Northern Ireland follows a similar pattern: cloud cover with periods of drizzle or light rain, especially before midday.

Highs : 18–19 °C

Rain risk: Moderate, particularly early in the day

Elevated regions like the Scottish Highlands may remain cooler and breezier, with occasional cloud breaks Yourweather.co.uk | Meteored.

📅 Regional Forecast Summary Table

Region Morning Afternoon Evening High / Low (°C) Rain Risk London / South East Partly cloudy, 14–16 °C Dry, up to 22 °C Mild, around 20–21 °C 22 / 14–16 Low Edinburgh / E Scotland Cool, 12–13 °C Cloudy, rising to ~19 °C Persistent cloud, ~18 °C 19 / 13 Low–Medium Midlands & North England Light cloud, mild morning Warm and bright, 20–22 °C Calm, minimal changes 22 / ~15 Low Wales & W Scotland Cloudy with drizzle Showers possible, 18–20 °C Drier patches in evening 20 / 15–16 Medium Northern Ireland Cloudy, cool Occasionally damp, 19 °C Mild, damp clearing 19 / 14 Medium

🌡️ Climate Context & Seasonal Insight

✅ Practical Tips for the Day

Carry a light umbrella or waterproof jacket , especially if you’re in Wales, western Scotland, or Northern Ireland.

Layer your clothing : cooler mornings and evenings, with warmer midday in the south.

UV protection remains important even on cloudy days— sunblock and sunglasses advisable.

Outdoor plans in southern England are favoured— London and the southeast offer the best odds of dry, comfortable weather.

Check travel conditions in western regions; some flooding or disruption may follow recent wetter spells.

📌 Looking Ahead: How August Is Shaping Up

The Met Office warns that summer 2025 has a higher probability of heatwave days, although not necessarily prolonged extremes Yourweather.co.uk | Meteored+1The Scottish Sun+1The Scottish Sun+5The Sun+5The Economic Times+5.

North-west England continues drought concerns after the driest spring since 1976; rainfall today will help, but longer-term relief depends on upcoming weeks of rain The TimesThe Times.

Unsettled wet spells today echo patterns heading into early August, but mid-August may see high-pressure conditions bringing warmer, more stable weather across much of the UK The Scottish Sun.

✨ Final Summary

Friday 1 August 2025 brings a moderate and seasonally balanced day across the UK:

South and East enjoy mild, mostly dry weather , easing from morning cloud into temperatures near 22 °C .

Northern and Western regions experience cooler days, with options for light rain or drizzle , though overall conditions remain manageable.

This day reflects the broader trend: variable summer weather, with heat lingering in southern spots but western areas staying cooler and damper.