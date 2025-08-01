Volvo Car UK announces grant to support UK customers to purchase an EX30

28 July 2025: Today Volvo Car UK has launched a £1500 grant to customers purchasing the multi award-winning Volvo EX30.

Volvo Car UK fully supports the Government’s Electric Car Grant announcement as a vital step forward in the nation’s journey toward a more sustainable future. While Volvo is currently engaged with the Government to check eligibility, this self-funded grant reflects our commitment to delivering electric driving that is both practical and progressive.

The grant can be applied to any new model of the Volvo EX30, Volvo’s smallest-ever fully electric SUV. Designed with both safety and sustainability in mind, the EX30 is built using recycled materials and boasts the lowest CO₂ footprint of any Volvo to date, thanks to its innovative pure-electric platform.

Rob Deane, Commercial Director, Volvo Car UK commented: “It is fantastic to see a strong surge in media attention and customer demand towards EV ownership since the Government’s announcement. The multi award-winning Volvo EX30 is a fantastic product, which doesn’t compromise between design, safety or sustainability, and we are delighted to be able to offer this enhanced EV offer for Volvo customers.”

The grant is available online at https://www.volvocars.com/uk/l/government-electric-car-grant/ and at local Volvo retailers now.