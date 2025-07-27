UK Weather Forecast for Sunday 27 July 2025: Rain, Sun, and Regional Variations

Sunday 27 July 2025 brings another characteristically mixed bag of British summer weather. With July drawing to a close, the UK faces a day of intermittent sunshine, patchy rain showers, and moderate temperatures. For many, this Sunday will require flexible plans—a waterproof jacket in one hand and sunglasses in the other.

This comprehensive 2000-word UK weather forecast for 27 July 2025 provides an in-depth look at expected weather across the country, regional breakdowns, and climate context to help you plan your day.

🌍 National Weather Summary – 27 July 2025

Across the UK, Sunday starts relatively calm and mild, with partly cloudy skies and light wind. By midday, western areas—particularly parts of Wales, Northern Ireland, and Scotland—see the arrival of scattered showers, while the south and east of England remain mostly dry but overcast.

Morning : Mostly cloudy with some bright spells, 13–17°C

Afternoon : Intermittent rain in the west, sunny intervals in the east, highs 19–22°C

Evening: Drying up across most regions, light breeze, temps dropping to 15–17°C

☁️ England Forecast – Regional Breakdown

🔹 North West England (Manchester, Liverpool, Cumbria)

Sunday begins cool and calm, with temperatures around 14°C and overcast skies. Expect light showers to move in by late morning, especially across the Lake District and higher ground.

Rain chance : 50–70% between 11 AM and 3 PM

High temperature : 19°C

Evening: Mostly cloudy, drying up after 5 PM

🔹 North East England (Newcastle, Durham, Middlesbrough)

North East England gets one of the better deals for 27 July. Dry conditions dominate, with sunny intervals in the morning and only light cloud cover by the afternoon.

High temperature : 20–21°C

Winds : Light north-westerlies at 10–12 mph

Evening: Clear skies in places, ideal for walks or barbecues

🔹 Midlands (Birmingham, Nottingham, Leicester)

Central England faces a mostly dry but cloudy Sunday, with brief sunny spells before mid-afternoon cloud thickens. Very light drizzle may appear in western reaches by 3 PM.

Morning : Cloudy with scattered sunshine, 15°C

Afternoon : Overcast with chance of light drizzle

Highs: 20°C in Leicester, 21°C in Birmingham

🔹 South West England (Bristol, Exeter, Cornwall)

The South West begins bright, with sunnier skies before 10 AM, but a band of light rain showers moves in by lunchtime, especially along the Cornish coast and Dartmoor.

Rain chance : 60% between 12–4 PM

Highs : 18–20°C

Winds: Breezy along the coast, up to 15 mph gusts

🔹 South East & London

One of the best places to be on Sunday is London and the South East. The region avoids the bulk of rain, with mostly dry and calm weather through the day. Some light cloud in the afternoon may reduce sunshine levels.

Morning : Bright spells, 17°C

Afternoon : Cloudy but dry, highs of 22°C

Evening: Calm and clear, perfect for outdoor activities

🌧️ Scotland Weather Forecast

Scotland faces a mild but unsettled Sunday, with intermittent showers—especially in the west and Highlands—and patchy sunshine in the east.

🔹 Central Belt (Glasgow, Edinburgh)

Morning : Overcast and cool, 13–15°C

Midday to Afternoon : On-off light rain, especially in Glasgow

Evening : Dry spells return, cloud remains

Highs: 17–18°C

🔹 Highlands & Western Isles

Expect the most persistent rainfall here, with wet conditions from 10 AM through late afternoon.

Visibility may be reduced in hilly and remote areas.

Temperatures remain in the 14–16°C range.

Winds: Moderate westerlies

🔹 East Scotland (Aberdeen, Dundee)

Less rain, more cloud. Eastern Scotland stays mostly dry, with brief sunny breaks in the morning and heavier clouds after lunch.

Highs : 18–19°C

Wind chill may make it feel cooler along the coast

🌦️ Wales Weather Forecast

Wales sees mixed weather on Sunday 27 July 2025. After a cool, bright start, western regions like Pembrokeshire and Gwynedd will face light showers by midday. The south and east, including Cardiff, remain drier but cloudy.

Morning : Bright and cool, 13–15°C

Afternoon : Showers in the west, cloud in the south-east

Highs : 19°C in Cardiff, 17°C in Bangor

Evening: Mostly dry across the country

☀️ Northern Ireland Forecast

Northern Ireland experiences light rain and drizzle for much of Sunday, particularly in Antrim, Belfast, and Londonderry. Brighter skies may emerge briefly during the evening.

Rain chance : 70–80% between 10 AM and 4 PM

Highs : 17–18°C

Winds : Light, turning westerly

Visibility: Moderate to poor in early rain

🌤️ UK Regional Summary Table – Sunday 27 July 2025

Region Morning Afternoon Evening High Temp (°C) Rain Risk London Bright spells Cloudy, dry Clear, mild 22 Low Manchester Overcast Showers Cloudy, dry 19 High Newcastle Partly sunny Cloudy Mostly clear 21 Low Glasgow Cloudy Light rain Damp, breezy 17 High Edinburgh Cloudy Dry, brighter Calm 18 Medium Cardiff Bright spells Mostly cloudy Calm and dry 19 Medium Belfast Light rain Persistent drizzle Dry late 18 High Cornwall Sunny spells Light rain Breezy evening 20 High

🌡️ Climate Context: Late July Weather in the UK

Late July in the UK typically brings a mix of warm, dry spells and summer showers—particularly in western and northern regions. Sunday 27 July 2025 fits this historical trend well, offering a mix of:

Dry conditions in the east and south

Rainfall mostly in the west and highlands

Moderate summer temperatures, avoiding heatwave conditions seen in 2022 and 2023

2025 so far has been a moderate summer, with fewer temperature extremes, more cloud cover, and frequent short showers—ideal for the garden, but frustrating for beachgoers.

🧭 Tips to Navigate the Weather on 27 July

Whether you’re attending a festival, heading for a countryside walk, or planning Sunday lunch in a beer garden, here are some tips to make the most of your day:

🌂 Be Ready for Showers

Carry a compact umbrella or packable waterproof jacket, especially if you’re in the north or west.

🕶️ Make Use of Morning Brightness

Regions like London, East England, and North East will enjoy bright morning conditions—plan your walk, jog, or market visit accordingly.

🍃 Expect Breezes Near Coasts

If you’re by the south coast or in Scotland, winds may make temperatures feel cooler—bring layers if staying out late.

🚗 Road Travel Considerations

Wet roads from morning showers in the north and west may reduce traction—drive with caution, especially on rural routes.

📌 Final Thoughts – What Sunday 27 July Means for the UK

Sunday 27 July 2025 paints a typical British summer picture: grey, mild, and unpredictable, yet not without its charms. With light rain in the west, bright intervals in the east, and temperatures hovering around seasonal averages, it’s a day that rewards flexible planning.

The south and east enjoy a dry, mild Sunday ideal for outdoor plans.

The north, west, and Highlands should prepare for damp spells but may see clearer skies by evening.

Wales and Northern Ireland will experience more unsettled weather but still offer opportunities for dry intervals and outdoor time.

So, whatever your plans—be it strolling through a city park, hitting the coast, or simply relaxing at home—stay weather aware, and you’ll have no problem making the most of your Sunday.