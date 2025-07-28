UK Weather Forecast for Monday 28 July 2025

As Monday 28 July 2025 begins, the UK sees a mild and mixed weather day. Across the country expect cloud cover, occasional light rain, and moderate temperatures that stay near seasonal norms. This comprehensive regional forecast helps you plan your day whether you’re commuting, enjoying outdoor time, or simply staying weather-aware.

🌍 National Weather Overview – 28 July 2025

Early parts of the day in many areas start cool and calm with partly cloudy skies. Light showers or drizzle are possible, especially in western and northern regions. Eastern and southern areas have the best chances for drier, partly sunny spells by afternoon.

Morning : Temperatures between 12–14 °C, mostly cloudy with occasional brightness

Midday to afternoon : Daytime highs of 19–20 °C, light showers in some regions

Evening: Cooling down to 16–18 °C, cloud cover persists but rain tapers off

🌤️ Forecast for Carlisle and the North West

In Carlisle, conditions follow a familiar pattern. The day starts around 12–13 °C with mostly clear skies transitioning sequentially:

09:00–11:00 : Partly sunny and warming from 13–16 °C

Midday–afternoon : Periods of showers mixed with clouds , topping at 20 °C YouTubeThe Scottish Sun

Evening (6–9 PM): Clouds thin with partly to mostly sunny patches, cooling to 18 °C

☁️ Regional Weather Breakdown

🔹 Scotland

Central Belt (Edinburgh, Glasgow): Mild and cloudy. Light rain inland from late morning; coastal zones see more cloud breaks. Highs around 17–18 °C.

Highlands & west coast: Higher risk of morning drizzle or showers, uneven visibility across hills. Afternoon remains cool and breezy.

East Scotland (Aberdeen, Dundee): Mostly dry, with some sunlight in the morning and thicker cloud later. Highs near 18–19 °C, wind chill possible on coast.

🔹 Wales

West Wales (Pembrokeshire, Snowdonia): Expect intermittent drizzle and cloud through early afternoon, then occasional bright spells. High around 18 °C.

South & east (Cardiff, Swansea): Drier through the day with more brightness early, though cloud returns by afternoon. Highs near 19–20 °C.

🔹 Northern England & Midlands

Newcastle and North East: One of the drier spots—mostly cloudy early, then brightening with mild highs around 20–21 °C.

Birmingham, Nottingham, Leicester: Light cloud cover dominates. Scattered drizzle possible in western parts (Shropshire, Staffordshire) post-lunch. Highs near 20 °C, comfortable with light layers.

🔹 South West & South East

South West (Bristol, Exeter): Partly sunny morning, but a chance of light showers mid to late afternoon near the coast. Highs around 19–20 °C, coastal breeze noticeable.

South East & London: Dry and calm. Bright morning light, followed by variable cloud in afternoon, but no significant rain risk. Highs around 20–22 °C Ease WeatherWeather25.

📊 England Climate Context for Late July

Historical data shows average July high temperatures of 20–22 °C, with lows of 13–14 °C, and around 5 rainy days across the month Weather25+1Weather25+1. On 28 July, averages suggest high near 20 °C, low around 15 °C, and rainfall typically under 5 mm—reflecting today’s light showers and moderate warmth en.climate-data.org+1weather.com+1.

🏞️ Climate Trends & July Outlook

Summer 2025 was anticipated by the Met Office to be warmer than normal, though heatwaves were not guaranteed navbharattimes.indiatimes.com+5theguardian.com+5economictimes.indiatimes.com+5. Recent weeks saw a shift: the jet stream moved south around mid‑July, ushering in cooler air and more cloud cover—especially in the North and West thetimes.co.uk.

This note applies today: southern and eastern areas enjoy relative calm and mild warmth, while the north and west continue to see changeable skies and periodic showers.

🗓️ Monday 28 July – Regional Summary Table

Region Morning Afternoon Evening High/Low (°C) Rain Risk Carlisle Mostly clear Showers & cloudy Partly to mostly sunny 20 / 12–13 Medium Newcastle Cloudy, dry Some sun, cool breeze Clearer 21 / 13 Low Birmingham Cloudy Spotty drizzle possible Dry 20 / 13 Low–Medium London Bright spells Cloud breaks, mostly dry Mild and calm 22 / 14 Low Exeter Partly sunny Light showers near coast Less windy, cooling 20 / 13 Medium Cardiff Bright intervals Cloudy but dry Mild, low wind 20 / 14 Low Glasgow Cloudy Light rain inland Overcast evening 18 / 12 Medium Edinburgh Cloudy Dry with bright breaks Still cool 19 / 13 Low–Medium

🧳 Practical Tips for 28 July 2025

To make the most of your day across the UK:

Carry a light waterproof or umbrella if you’re in the north or west— Carlisle, Scotland, or Wales may see brief showers.

Dress in layers , especially near coasts or higher ground where the breeze and cloud cover can feel cooler.

Enjoy outdoor time in the south and east — London, East Anglia , and South East England offer some of the best conditions today.

Road travel : Wet conditions possible in parts of the west—drive carefully, especially in rural lanes.

Evening plans: Most areas will clear by dusk, offering mild and calm conditions ideal for a walk, outdoor meal, or relaxed activity.

🧭 What This Means for Your Day

Monday 28 July 2025 reflects a mid‑summer day of contrasts. While southern and eastern regions enjoy mild dryness and occasional sunshine, the north and west remain subject to passing showers and cloud. Temperatures across the UK stay moderate—around 20 °C during the day, cooling to 12–14 °C at night.

Keep flexible, keep an eye on the sky, and pack accordingly—this typical British summer day is manageable when given a little preparation.

✅ Conclusion

Carlisle and North West England : cloudy with intermittent rain, moderate highs near 20 °C .

London and South East England : mostly dry and mild, with temperatures peaking around 22 °C .

Scotland, Wales, Northern England : unsettled conditions with occasional drizzle and lower highs ( 17–20 °C ).

Overall: temperatures and rainfall align with July norms—no extreme heat, just the usual summer variability.