UK Weather Forecast for Wednesday 22nd October 2025: A Cooler Day with Showers Around

As we move into the latter part of October, Wednesday the 22nd brings a shift in the UK weather pattern: temperatures dip a little, cloud cover remains dominant, and there’s an increased chance for showers, particularly later in the day. While it won’t be dramatic, the day will feel a bit cooler and more unsettled than some of the milder autumn days before it.

If you’re planning travel, outdoor activity, or simply prepping your wardrobe for the day, here’s a comprehensive breakdown, region by region, of what to expect across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

General Overview: What to expect nationwide

The general picture for Wednesday is of an autumn day turning a bit more unsettled. A weak frontal system will move in, bringing moisture and cloud. Temperatures will be slightly lower than earlier in the week, and skies will remain mostly grey with a better chance of showers.

Morning: Mostly cloudy skies with cooler start—temperatures around 7-9 °C in many places. Some bright spells may peek through in sheltered areas but expect thick cloud in many regions.

Afternoon: Highs reaching 11-13 °C in many regions, perhaps slightly higher in southern England. Showers likely to develop or become more frequent, especially later in the afternoon.

Evening / Night: Showers continue in places, particularly in the west. Overnight lows likely around 5-8 °C (colder than recent nights), with the chance of mist in sheltered valleys or calm spots.

In short: cooler, more cloud, and a more substantial chance of rain compared to much of the week so far.

🌧 Northern England: Cooler and showery by afternoon

In the North West and North East (for example: Carlisle, Lancaster, Newcastle, Teesside), expect a cooler start and the increasing likelihood of showers later in the day.

Morning

Cloud cover dominates; start temperatures around 7-9 °C (possibly closer to 7-8 °C in exposed / inland valleys).

Some chance of mist or fog in the very early hours in low-lying areas, which should lift by late morning.

For much of the morning the day remains dry but grey.

Afternoon

Highs around 11-12 °C , noticeably cooler than earlier in the week.

The chance of showers increases , particularly by early to mid-afternoon — especially in the North West (Cumbria, Lancashire) and along the Pennines.

The wind may pick up a little in more exposed zones, making it feel a little cooler than the thermometer suggests.

Evening

Showers are likely into the evening along the west coast and possibly drifting eastwards.

Overnight low dropping to around 5-6 °C in sheltered spots; in more open areas may stay closer to 7-8 °C .

Damp and cool overnight, particularly if skies stay cloudy.

Take-away: A cooler day than you may have been used to this week. Morning’s fairly calm, but later afternoon and evening, showers become more likely.

🌦 The Midlands: Cloud, mildish, but showers creeping in

In the Midlands (including Birmingham, Nottingham, Leicester, Coventry) conditions will be somewhat better than in the far north, but the trend of cooler, cloudier weather with rain encroaching holds.

Morning

Start around 8-9 °C . Cloudy skies dominate; brightness will be limited.

Dry to start — no major rainfall expected in the early hours.

Afternoon

Highs around 12-13 °C .

By mid to late afternoon, scattered showers become more likely — though some areas may remain dry for longer depending on how the front moves.

The general feel: milder than the north but less comfortable than earlier in the week.

Evening

Showers spreading in, especially into the later evening and night.

Overnight low dropping to around 6-7 °C .

Damp conditions and chill factor increasing.

Take-away: A decent but slightly compromised day for the Midlands — decent for outdoor activity early on, but the increasing risk of showers means you’ll want to plan for cover or carry waterproof gear.

☁️ Southern England: The mildest region, but not dry

Southern England (including London, the South East, parts of the South West) remains the “best bet” for slightly milder conditions, but even here the day will feel cooler than previously and the risk of rain later is real.

Morning

Start around 9-10 °C , perhaps a little warmer in sheltered suburban locations.

Cloudy again, possibly with fog patches in early morning in low lying areas (for example the Thames Valley or coastal to inland transition zones) that could delay sunshine.

Afternoon

Highs around 13-14 °C ; this will feel mild relative to much of the UK but is still cooler than the “mild” days of earlier in the week.

Some showers expected, particularly by late afternoon or early evening, with the South West most at risk from any westerly travelling drizzle.

Even in areas where the rain remains minimal, the thick cloud means the day will lack brightness.

Evening

Periods of showers likely later in the evening, especially near the coast or open country.

Overnight lows dropping to around 6-7 °C , so fairly chilly if you’ll be out later or stationary in the evening.

Calm winds make it feel a bit better, but the humidity and dampness will reduce comfort.

Take-away: For southern England, still the best bet for a reasonable day, but don’t be fooled — it’s cooler, with less sunshine and a genuine chance of rain creeping in.

🌬 Wales: West coast more affected, east a little more sheltered

Wales again shows a contrast between the west coast / upland areas and the east / inland zones. The west will feel the cooler damp air more; the east somewhat less so.

Morning

Start around 8-9 °C .

In western Wales (Pembrokeshire, Cardigan Bay) there may be early mist/drizzle. Eastern Wales (Monmouthshire, Wrexham) slightly more sheltered but still cloudy.

Afternoon

Highs of 11-12 °C , cooler than many recent afternoons.

The western coasts and uplands will see more of the showers; eastern Wales may remain dry longer but under heavy cloud.

The wind may pick up near exposed coasts, making it feel cooler.

Evening

Showers become more likely across Wales, especially the west.

Overnight lows dropping to around 5-6 °C in some sheltered inland valleys; elsewhere 6-7 °C.

A damp, chilly night ahead.

Take-away: If you’re in western Wales, plan for the possibility of rain and wind; inland/east Wales slightly better but still some of the cooler, gloomier feel of the day applies.

🌧 Scotland: The most unsettled region — especially the west

Scotland again presents the biggest contrast: western Highlands, islands and exposed coasts will see the most unsettled weather — showers, stronger winds and cooler temps. Eastern and central areas may fare somewhat better, but still expect grey, cooler conditions.

Morning

West: early showers or drizzle likely, plus gusty winds in exposed spots.

East: thick cloud, possibly dry for a while.

Temps starting around 7-8 °C, possibly lower in some upland areas or shaded valleys.

Afternoon

West: showers fairly frequent; high could reach around 10-11 °C , but wind will make it feel cooler.

East/central: possibly a little better, though cloud still heavy; highs around 11-12 °C .

Conditions will feel markedly cooler than earlier in the week.

Evening

Showers continuing in the west, maybe easing later in the night; eastern Scotland may stay dry but chilly.

Overnight low possibly 4-5 °C in sheltered inland spots; elsewhere around 6-7 °C .

A cold, damp night ahead — and on high ground, the wind chill may make it feel much colder.

Take-away: If you’re in Scotland, especially in the west, expect a grimmer day than many recent ones: cooler, wetter, windier. In the east, slightly better but no bright spells guaranteed.

🌦 Northern Ireland: Cloudy, cooler, showers likely later

In Northern Ireland the trend continues: cooling temperatures, dominant clouds, and showers likely later in the day.

Morning

Cloudy start; maybe drizzle or light rain in some coastal or upland areas.

Temps around 8-9 °C.

Afternoon

Highs around 11-12 °C .

Showers becoming more likely, though many parts may stay dry until late afternoon.

Wind moderate; exposed areas may feel cooler.

Evening

Showers more widespread by evening, especially near the coast.

Overnight low dropping to around 5-6 °C .

A cold, damp night ahead.

Take-away: A typical autumn day for Northern Ireland: cool, cloud-laden, rain creeping in later. Outdoor plans early on may be okay, but later into the evening expect more wet weather.

🌡 Temperature Summary (Maximums)

Here’s a handy table of expected daytime highs across the UK for Wednesday:

Region High (°C) Conditions Scotland (West) ~10–11 °C Showers, windier Scotland (East) ~11–12 °C Cloudy, chance of showers later Northern Ireland ~11–12 °C Cloudy, showers later North West England ~11–12 °C Cloudy, increasing chance of rain North East England ~11–12 °C Cooler, showers likely later Midlands ~12–13 °C Cloudy, showers developing South West England ~12–13 °C Milder, but rain more likely South East England ~13–14 °C Milderest region, showers later West Wales ~11–12 °C Cool, wetter coast East Wales ~12 °C Slightly better, still cool

🧭 Winds, Pressure & Visibility

A shallow low/ frontal system will edge in from the west, leading to a gradual uptick in wind speeds and shower activity. The westerly flow will bring cooler Atlantic air. In exposed western and coastal regions — particularly in Scotland and western Wales — wind gusts may reach 20–25 mph or more, particularly later in the day.

Visibility should start okay, but in places where showers develop (especially in the west), rain and low cloud may reduce visibility somewhat. Early morning mist/fog remains a risk in sheltered valleys and river basins.

🌫 Road Travel & Outdoor Activity Considerations

For commuters and drivers

Morning mist/fog : Especially in valleys, inland low areas — allow extra time for travel and use dipped headlights if needed.

Wet roads : As showers build in the afternoon, roads may become slippery — particularly in the west and on routes through uplands or coastal areas.

Windy conditions: In exposed locations (especially in Scotland west coast, Wales west coast) expect stronger gusts — vulnerable vehicles and high-sided traffic should take care.

For outdoor activity, gardening, walking

The day is still manageable outdoors but less comfortable than earlier this week: cooler temps, thicker cloud, increasing chance of showers.

If planning an outdoor activity later in the afternoon, pick a quieter, more sheltered spot — away from west coast exposures.

Dress in layers: e.g., base layer + mid-layer + light waterproof shell.

Umbrella or raincoat recommended if you’ll be outside for extended time, especially later in the day.

Evening plans

Later evening will see more shower activity, so if you have plans then (walks, outdoor events), it’s wise to carry a waterproof and perhaps a warmer layer.

Overnight feels cold — at least for the season — so outdoor seating should include blankets or extra warmth if you’ll be outside.

🌍 What this Day Means for Your Week

Wednesday marks a slight change in the week’s weather: a transition towards cooler and more unsettled conditions. It’s not a dramatic shift to stormy weather, but it does feel like the warmth of earlier days is fading.

Best region for comfort : Southern England and perhaps eastern Midlands — mildest and least impacted by showers early in the day.

Higher caution needed : Western Scotland, north-western England, western Wales — cooler, likely wetter, and windier.

Evening & night: Chilly night ahead for the UK — the chances of soaking up some fresh air outdoors fade as the day closes.

Looking ahead, this cooler, more unsettled pattern may persist into the following days. Nights will continue to drop in temperature and the chance of frost cannot be ruled out in sheltered northern valleys later in the week. For now, Wednesday is about adjusting to a slightly autumnal step-up in the “cool & damp” department.

☀️ Summary: Wednesday 22 October 2025 in a nutshell

To summarise: a cooler, cloudier, more unsettled day across the UK, with showers becoming more likely especially in the west and later in the day. Some parts — especially southern and eastern England — will fare better, but the general mood is shifting toward autumn-in-earnest.

Cloud dominates much of the day.

Showers are increasingly likely — particularly in northern & western zones and later in the afternoon / evening.

Highest temperatures around 11-14 °C , mild by UK standards but cooler than earlier in the week.

Evening and night bring cooler conditions, with overnight lows around 5-8 °C depending on location.

Outdoor plans early in the day are fine, but later on you may be ducking for cover.

In practical terms: this is the kind of day where you wear a jacket, maybe more than one layer, and carry something waterproof. It’s still fine to be outdoors, but don’t expect warmth or sunshine to carry you through un-prepared.