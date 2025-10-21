UK Weather Forecast for Tuesday 21st October 2025: Cloud-heavy skies with a few showers and mild autumn air

As October advances, Tuesday the 21st brings a weather pattern that broadly continues Monday’s theme: grey skies, moderate mildness, and a smattering of showers in places. While no major storms are in play, the day offers that familiar autumnal mix of cloud, occasional rain and cooler but not cold temperatures. If you’re planning your day — commuting, going outdoors or simply prepping for the week ahead — here’s your full breakdown of what to expect across the UK.

General Overview: What to expect nationwide

A gentle, broadly west-to-east moving frontal system is influencing the UK’s weather today. This brings cloud cover with only limited brighter intervals, and the chance of light showers — more likely in some areas than others. Temperatures remain modest, and winds are generally moderate. In short: a typical UK autumn day — not dramatic, but also not a clear blue-sky one.

Morning: Mostly cloudy to very cloudy across large parts of the UK; some early showers possible, especially in the north and west. Temps start around 8-10 °C in many places.

Afternoon: Highs of roughly 12-14 °C , perhaps reaching 13-15 °C in the milder southern pockets. Showers will be scattered; many areas remain dry albeit under persistent cloud.

Evening & night: Cloud cover persists. Showers may drift in again for western and northern coasts. Overnight lows will hover around 8-10 °C, perhaps slightly cooler in sheltered inland valleys.

While it’s far from an unpleasant day, you’ll want to carry something waterproof just in case, and layer up for the cooler morning and evening hours.

🌧 Northern England: Cloudy start, scattered showers, moderate mildness

In the North West and North East (e.g., from Carlisle, Lancaster, Newcastle, Teesside), expect a largely overcast day with the best chance of showers in the earlier to mid-afternoon period.

Morning

Thick cloud dominates; early morning temps around 8-10 °C .

Some drizzle likely in higher ground (Lake District, Pennines) and along the coast.

Inland valleys may see mist or fog that lifts slowly.

Afternoon

A few light showers expected, particularly in the North West (Lancashire, Cumbria) and parts of the North East.

Temps reach about 12-13 °C. Wind remains moderate but not strong — maybe 10-15 mph in exposed spots.

Evening

Conditions gradually become drier for many locations, though coastal fringes (Irish Sea side, North Sea side) may continue to see light rain or drizzle.

Overnight temperature drops to around 7-8 °C, with a damp feel.

Take-away: A cool, dampish day with few breaks in the cloud. Good idea to have waterproof gear for any outdoor or commuting plans.

🌦 The Midlands: Mostly cloudy with few showers, mild for the region

In the Midlands (including Birmingham, Nottingham, Leicester, Coventry), Tuesday should be a slightly better day relative to the north — somewhat milder, and slightly fewer showers.

Morning

Cloudy but stable start; little or no rain initially.

Temps around 9-10 °C, perhaps a little higher in sheltered urban zones.

Afternoon

Highs around 13-14 °C .

Few (~scattered) showers possible, though many places may stay dry under heavy cloud.

Some brighter breaks possible, especially in the eastern Midlands.

Evening

Most areas remain dry, but clouds remain thick.

Overnight low around 8 °C.

Take-away: Reasonably mild and relatively dry compared with much of the UK. A good day to be out and about, just without expecting sunshine.

☁️ Southern England: The mildest part of the country, though still cloudy

In southern England (London, South East, parts of the South West) the day looks to offer the best of what’s on offer: milder temperatures, fewer showers, though still dominated by cloud.

Morning

Temps in the region of 10-11 °C to start.

Cloud cover heavy, but less chance of rain early on. Pockets of mist/fog may linger in low-lying bits.

Afternoon

Highs up to 14-15 °C — the warmest in the UK for the day.

Rain is unlikely for large stretches of the region, though a light shower cannot be ruled out in the far SW (Cornwall/Devon).

Some brief brighter intervals might pop up.

Evening

As night arrives, cloud stays and temps dip to around 9-10 °C overnight.

Winds are mild, making it feel a little more comfortable than many other regions.

Take-away: The safest bet for a milder, less wet day. Good for outdoor plans, but still pack a light jacket just in case.

🌬 Wales: West coast wetter, east coast quieter

Wales will see a split between the more westerly/coastal areas — where showers and breezier conditions will feature — and the eastern inland zones, which will fare a bit drier.

Morning

Western Wales (Pembrokeshire, Cardigan Bay) likely to see early drizzle. East Wales (Monmouthshire, Wrexham) starts cloudy/dry.

Temps around 9-10 °C.

Afternoon

Western zones: showery risk increases; coastal winds picking up.

Eastern Wales: fewer showers; heavy cloud remains but dry.

Highs around 12-13 °C.

Evening

The rain in the west may ease, but conditions stay damp and cool.

Overnight low around 8 °C.

Take-away: If you’re heading to the west coast of Wales, waterproofs are advisable; inland and east Wales should provide a more comfortable day.

🌧 Scotland: West wet and windy, east somewhat better

Scotland again presents the most contrast of all regions. Western Highlands, Western Isles, and islands face the wettest and windiest weather; eastern parts (Aberdeen, Dundee) will have more hope of staying drier though cloud remains.

Morning

Rain moving in early for the west (Skye, Fort William, Argyll). Gusty winds near exposed coastlines.

Eastern Scotland starts with thick cloud, maybe dry for a while.

Temps in low 10 °Cs.

Afternoon

West: showers persistent, possible heavier than just drizzle; winds gusting 20-25 mph or more.

East/Central: fewer showers; high around 11-12 °C .

Conditions remain grey everywhere.

Evening

Rain gradually clears the far west but may linger in some coastal fringe.

Overnight lows drop to about 6-7 °C in places, feeling colder with wind chill.

Take-away: If you’re planning to be in Scotland, pick your location carefully. The west is going to be the most challenging weather-wise.

🌦 Northern Ireland: Cloudy, mild, light showers possible

In Northern Ireland the weather is similar in flavour to western Britain: cloud, some light rain, mild enough for the season.

Morning

Cloud cover heavy, with patchy drizzle possible (especially coastal and upland areas).

Temps begin around 9-10 °C.

Afternoon

Highs near 12-13 °C .

Scattered light showers possible; many places dry.

Wind generally moderate.

Evening

Some rain possible, particularly by dusk.

Overnight temperature about 7-8 °C.

Take-away: A fairly mild day but with grey skies and a chance of a little rain. Outdoor plans are feasible but carry a waterproof layer.

🌡 Temperature Summary (Maximums)

Region High (°C) Conditions Scotland (West) ~11 °C Wet and windy Scotland (East) ~12 °C Cloudy, some drier intervals Northern Ireland ~13 °C Cloudy, occasional light rain North West England ~12–13 °C Cloudy with some showers North East England ~12 °C Cloudy, may stay mostly dry Midlands ~13–14 °C Cloudy, generally dry South West England ~14 °C Mild, mostly dry, cloud covers South East England ~14–15 °C Mildest, generally dry West Wales ~12–13 °C Breezy, wet side East Wales ~13 °C Similar to Midlands

🧭 Winds, Pressure & Visibility

The pressure gradient remains relatively weak, so while there are no major storms, the residual westerly flow continues to bring mild Atlantic air and moisture. Winds will be strongest in western elevated/coastal areas — particularly the Scottish west coast and western Wales — where gusts might reach 20–25 mph.

Visibility should be reasonable away from showers, but fog/residual mist may linger in the morning in valleys and indented coastal areas. Low clouds may hamper any potential for bright intervals.

🌫 Road Travel & Outdoor Activity Considerations

For commuters and drivers

Morning mist or fog : Be aware especially in valleys and low-lying inland areas; visibility may be reduced until mid-morning.

Wet roads : Especially in the north/west where showers may fall; allow extra stopping distance.

Good to carry windscreen wipers, lights on low beam if forced into misty conditions.

For outdoor activity, gardening, walking

The day is generally manageable outdoors — not overly wet or windy (except in exposed western areas).

Rainfall is mostly light, but if you plan along the west coast of Scotland or Wales, bring waterproofs.

Temperature mild enough for light layers; start with something like a long-sleeve top + light jacket, and perhaps an umbrella or rain shell.

Evening plans

Many places will remain dry into the evening, but the cloud lingers and the temperature drops.

If you’ll be out later, say for a walk or an event, a warm layer and possibly a rain shell are sensible.

🌍 What this Day Means for Your Week

This Tuesday is fairly benign in the context of autumn: no major weather events, no freezing temperatures yet, and no widespread clear blue skies either. It sits in the transition phase: mild enough to feel comfortable by autumn standards, but with enough dampness and cloud to remind you winter is approaching.

Best region for outdoor comfort : Southern England (especially South East) and eastern Midlands.

Most caution needed : Western Scotland and western Wales — rain + wind more likely.

End of day: Expect cooler feels; nights will continue to deepen as we head further into autumn.

Looking ahead, the remainder of the week may see increased influence from Atlantic systems — more unsettled weather, perhaps some stronger winds, and potentially more sustained rain. Nights will continue to become cooler, and early-morning frost may eventually make an appearance in northern and rural zones.

☀️ Summary: Tuesday 21 October 2025 in a nutshell

To summarise: a cool, cloudy, mostly dry day with scattered showers, particularly in north/west areas. The best weather will be found in southern and eastern England, where milder temps and fewer disturbances offer the better odds for outdoor comfort. But across all of the UK, the day sits comfortably in mid-autumn mode: not bright, not severe — just typical.

Cloud dominates most of the day.

Showers are scattered , especially across the north and west; many areas will stay dry.

Highest temperatures around 12-15 °C , mild for mid-October.

Evening and night cooler, returning towards 7-10 °C .

Inland, sheltered zones may see mist/fog in the early hours; western coasts may experience gustier winds and damp.

In practical terms: go ahead with your outdoor plans, but pack a light waterproof and whack on a jacket. It’s not the perfect “sunny autumn day,” but it’s far from a washout either.