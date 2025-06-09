UK Weather Forecast – Tuesday, 10 June 2025: Cloudy Start, Sunny Spells and Warmer Air Moving In

After a wet and unsettled start to June, the weather across the UK is beginning to shift. Tuesday, 10 June 2025, brings more settled conditions, with a cloudy start in many areas giving way to brighter skies and warmer temperatures by the afternoon. With the potential for a midweek heatwave on the horizon, today marks the beginning of a welcome shift toward summer-like conditions.

☁️ Morning Outlook: Cloudy But Dry

The day began on a grey note for much of the UK, with low cloud and patchy mist particularly affecting the west and north. Carlisle and surrounding areas reported early temperatures around 13°C (55°F) under overcast skies. Despite the cloud, it has remained largely dry, with only the far south experiencing remnants of light, patchy rain that is expected to clear quickly by midday.

🌤️ Afternoon Forecast: Brighter and Warmer

As the cloud cover begins to break up, many areas—particularly in central and northern England, southern Scotland, and parts of Wales—can expect sunny intervals to develop. Temperatures will respond accordingly, with afternoon highs reaching 19°C (66°F) in several regions, and slightly warmer in the south.

London & South East : Mostly dry with gradual brightening. Highs around 20°C .

Midlands & East Anglia : Partly sunny skies emerging. Highs 18–19°C .

North West & Yorkshire : Dry and warmer, especially in sheltered areas. Highs around 17–18°C .

Scotland : Some sunshine in central and eastern areas. Highs 15–17°C .

Wales : Clearing skies and pleasant warmth. Highs up to 18°C .

Northern Ireland: Variable cloud with a few sunny spells. Highs around 17°C.

Winds will remain light throughout the day, with just a slight breeze along coastal areas.

🌙 Evening & Overnight Conditions

Tonight will be mostly dry and calm across the UK. Clear spells will dominate, especially in the south, although some light cloud cover may persist in the north-west. Temperatures will dip to around 7°C (44°F) in rural areas, making it feel quite cool overnight—particularly in Scotland and Northern England.

🔮 Midweek Forecast: Turning Warmer, But Risk of Thunderstorms

Looking ahead, the UK is poised to experience a brief but intense burst of summer weather midweek. From Wednesday through Friday, high pressure will pull warmer, more humid air from the south, pushing daytime temperatures into the mid-to-high 20s Celsius in the south of England.

However, thundery downpours are likely to accompany the warmth by Thursday and Friday, particularly across the west and southwest. Flash flooding and lightning may disrupt travel in some areas. Keep an eye on Met Office weather warnings as the week progresses.

🔥 Long-Range Summer Outlook: Hotter Than Average?

The Met Office’s summer 2025 forecast continues to signal a hotter-than-average season, with more frequent heatwaves and above-normal humidity expected throughout June, July, and August. Scotland is forecast to experience temperatures up to 24°C later this week, while southern England could reach 29–30°C by Friday—setting the tone for a warmer summer overall.

✅ Tips for Today and the Coming Week

Dress in layers – cooler mornings may turn pleasantly warm by afternoon.

Sunglasses and sunscreen recommended for those venturing out midday.

Stay weather-aware – especially toward Thursday and Friday as thunderstorm risk increases.

Prepare for heat – particularly in southern regions by midweek.

📌 Today’s Summary – Tuesday, 10 June 2025

Feature Forecast Morning Cloudy, mild, mostly dry Afternoon Bright spells, warmer, highs up to 20°C Evening Dry and cool, temperatures down to 7°C Winds Light throughout the day UV Index Moderate in sunny regions Pollen Levels High in southern and eastern areas