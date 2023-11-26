UK’S BIGGEST FISH ON THE WAY TO TYNESIDE RESTAURANTS…

THE LARGEST tuna fish ever caught in UK waters is now finding its way to two Newcastle restaurants – and will be on the menu tonight (22 November).

The whopping 18 stone fish was ethically caught off the coast of Cornwall and sold to Hartlepool fishmonger, Hodgsons, which is renowned for supplying the region’s top restaurants.

And now it has arrived at Osters at Gosforth High Street where it will be portioned up and find where it will find its way into a number of different dishes when the restaurant opens next week, as well as being on the menu from today at its sister restaurant, Lovage, at St George’s Terrace, Jesmond.

The giant fish – which cost a four figure sum – will be divided into more than 200 portions, where it will appear on the a la carte menu of both restaurants and in special dishes such as tuna tartare.

Chef Kleo Tabaku is excited about using the tuna and said that it will form an important part of the menu at Osters, which will be focusing on fish dishes.

“This is our first fish delivery for Osters but we weren’t expecting it to be something quite this size,” said Kleo.

“It’s great news however because it means we can use it in a variety of ways in both restaurants.

“Tuna is such a meaty, versatile fish that we really looking forward to creating some memorable dishes for all of our diners.”

Osters by Lovage will open at Gosforth High Street next week as a Scandinavian style fish restaurant.

Kleo will oversee both restaurants and create both menus, staying true to his ethos of using fresh and seasonal ingredients.

For further details visit www.osters.co.uk.