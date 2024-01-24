UN-BAE-LIEVABLE: ONE IN FIVE BRITS WOULDN’T PICK THE SAME PARTNER AGAIN

Valentine’s Day is a chance for loved-up couples to celebrate their companionship, but shockingly one in five (20%) would be unlikely to pick the same partner again if they had the chance.

New research conducted by Paddy Power Games quizzed the nation before February 14th about their relationship regrets, finding that two-fifths (40%) have simply settled with their partner. Younger generations are more likely to feel they’ve made a mistake in the selection of their significant other.

When it comes to fantasizing about other lovers, one in 10 (10%) people aged 18 to 34 admit to dreaming of life with a different beau.

However, for those who think their partner should make adjustments, the list of desired changes is extensive. Nearly in one five (17%) want their partner to pick up more chores around than house and sixteen percent crave more sex in their relationship. Other changes that the nation want to see from their include:

Doing more around the house – 17%

Having more sex together – 16%

Being more affectionate – 16%

Being better with money – 15%

Just being nicer in general – 11%

And it turns out Brits just cannot let go of their exes. They admitted to checking a former flings’ social media accounts at least once every 64 days on average, increasing dramatically for males to once a month (every 30 days) – compared to just 92 days for women.

But, if you’re asking why they feel the need to snoop about, the Irish entertainment brand also revealed their top reasons, including:

I’m nosey and want to see what they’re up to – 31%

I miss them – 15%

I want to check in on their family – 14%

I want to see who they are dating now – 13%

I want to see if they are miserable without me – 13%

I want to make sure they are not as successful as me – 12%

Rachael Kane, spokesperson for Paddy Power Games said: “A fifth of Brits admit they’d pick a different partner if given the chance to choose twice. According to our research, more time spent changing duvets instead of jumping under them could be the solution to making relationships stick. In the meantime, snooping on an ex-partner is as good a pastime as any for some.”