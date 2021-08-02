We now live in the second decade of the 21st century, and we’ve already seen major cultural shifts happen. We’ve seen streaming services take over the television. We’ve experienced a pandemic that changed even the act of greeting and meeting our friends. This is, of course, among many other changes we’ve all witnessed.

2021 is different from years prior, even more so when compared to five years ago. It used to be that five years did not bear much of a change. But with how rapidly the world is evolving, many changes affect everyone’s lifestyles. The points below summarize what the 21st-century lifestyle is like, especially when compared to years ago.

Stronger Emphasis on Health

Even before the pandemic happened, we’ve all been very much aware of health risks. We know what it means to take care of ourselves to expect a longer life. However, there’s astronger emphasis on staying healthy nowadays; it reflects on the market.

Fat-free options, low-sugar alternatives, and nutrient-dense food are hitting peak popularity, and more people are invested in their health. While health and well-being have always been the concern of many people, we see an unprecedented concern and improved perception of what staying healthy means.

Fitness Culture Is Normalized

City life is busy, and people are always on the go. This type of lifestyle urges people to want to slow down for the sake of their health. But because of how everyone’s professional, personal, and social life seem to intertwine, we find ways to incorporate healthy habits and routines into our schedules.

This is where the fitness culture fits right in. Gyms, personal training, group classes, and even outdoor parks in urban spaces are more accessible now more than ever.A person can easily include a workout into their schedule more easily. These are all commonplace in recent times, becoming one of the biggest lifestyle shifts the world has seen.

Sustainability and Eco-friendliness

Society as a whole is beginning to feel the lasting effects of climate change. There is an all-time high in temperature changes, changes in environmental situations, and the reduction of natural resources. While looking into these matters often bears negative news, a bright side is how society is trying to work and do its best to rectify past mistakes.

Even major companies and industries are joining in, focusing on sustainability in real estate developments,technological innovations, and manufacturing processes. The growing awareness of how we impact the world and lower the negative impacts are among the most prominent changes in the 21st-century lifestyle. We’re all working towards leaving a better world for the next generation, and our collective efforts are likely to bear fruit.

Technological Integration

Of course, we can’t forget about technology and its significant impact on the world. The simple presence of the internet alone changes and challenges many of our long-held beliefs. Take, for example, the idea of communication. Not too long ago, communication overseas was either expensive or difficult, but now it’s sometimes taken for granted. Even simple acts like researching something and then coming up with instant (and accurate) results have led to lifestyle shifts.

The people of today are considerably more technologically driven. We find it hard to function without the aid of our smartphones. The Internet provides seamless access to information and communication, and our economic system has largely moved to a digital platform. Technology is always evolving and has affected the lifestyle of those living in that generation. The modern lifestyle is a definite benefactor of that.

Increase in Mental Health Awareness

Mental health has received an influx in awareness, and media discussing its effects are plentiful. Truly,the 21st century is far more sensitive to understanding what truly goes on in the human mind. This has led to many movements and efforts in bettering the mass populace’s understanding of what mental health is and its importance.

Formerly acceptable practices are now understood as detrimental to mental health. Work is being put in to prevent these from happening. While there’s still a lot of work left to be done, our endeavors to bettering mental health understanding will definitely leave a legacy.

Humans have had a desire for development and modernization for centuries. Now, we are at a time when the improvements we are experiencing are concerned not just with infrastructure and machines but also with our beliefs and practices. While the changes we’ve seen can be considered drastic, many of these changes aren’t finished yet. We can expect to see more in the near future.