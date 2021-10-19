To celebrate Birmingham’s Pride Festival, car seat manufacturer Multimac has created a bespoke rainbow seat. The multicoloured carseat which was made especially for the LGBTQ+ festival, took pride of place in the procession of vehicles through the centre of Birmingham on Saturday afternoon. Driven by Operations Director, Minty Macliver, the rainbow seat was easy to spot in the back of its open-top carriage, a BMW Mini decorated in Multimac Pride livery.

Operations Director Minty Macliver told us,

“As a Birmingham business, we love to support local events. And being an inclusive employer, we wanted to show our support for the LGBTQ+ community. So, we had the idea of making a rainbow Multimac so we could take part in the big parade. We worked with our trimming team in Coventry to get the colours just right and I’m thrilled with the end result.”

Minty continued,

“Birmingham Pride was such a fun day. The atmosphere was electric and people clapped and cheered us all the way down the parade. I think people enjoyed seeing our famous 3-seater car seat in the vibrant rainbow colours. I felt really proud being part of it and supporting the community. Stronger Together is the theme this year, and I totally believe in that.”

Based on Miller Street in Birmingham’s industrial district, Multimac is a manufacturer of 3-seater and 4-seater car seats. Designed, patented and guided through years of rigorous safety tests by engineer Kevin Macliver, they now sell over 1,200 units each year all around the world. As a father to four children himself, Kevin designed the Multimac so that he could still drive his family in their normal car without any compromise to their safety. One of the first passengers to ride in a Multimac was daughter Minty Macliver, who now helps run the family business as the Operations Director.

Founder and CEO Kevin Macliver commented,

“The rainbow seat has been a really interesting customisation project for us. Of course, you can order a Multimac in any colour you like but people tend to match the interior of their car, which does look rather smart. So, when you’ve seen hundreds, if not thousands, of black and grey Multimacs, it’s quite breath-taking to see the 3-seater in this resplendent array of colour. It’s been so well received; we’ve even talked about producing the rainbow Multimac as a limited run ‘Pride’ edition!”

More details about Multimac car seats can be found on their website along with options for customisation and a car look-up where customers can check to see which model will fit their car.