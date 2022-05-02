The University of Sunderland is celebrating this month after its successful London campus marked a special milestone.

In 2012, the University announced it was to open a satellite campus in Europe’s most important financial centre, as part of its strategic growth plans.

Ten years on, the University of Sunderland in London is thriving as it expands its curriculum, grows its numbers, and improves students’ outcomes.

A decade of achievement includes welcoming more than 15,000 students through the doors and, just last year, expanding premises by taking over part of Harbour Exchange Building Four (HX4).

Delivering a range of business, tourism, and health-related programmes, from undergraduate to postgraduate level, the campus’s reputation as a provider of first-class higher education and globally recognised qualifications has continued to grow.

A month-long celebration to mark the 10 years comes to a close this week with a reception at the Marriott Hotel in Canary Wharf.

Academics and professional support staff will be joined by representatives from the student body, alumni community, and colleagues from the Sunderland campuses.

Alan Hardie, Director of the University of Sunderland in London, said: “Throughout April, we have been celebrating our many and varied achievements in the past decade, not least of which has been seeing over 17,000 people improve their lives and life chances through the education we have offered

“During that time, the University has expanded to a new building across the road in HX4, launched new courses and had a record number of our academics achieve Advance HE accreditation, highlighting our commitment to excellence.

“We’ve been highlighting student stories all month as well as welcoming the University of Sunderland Board of Governors to our Marsh Wall building. At the same time, we have been looking forward to another strong decade ahead.”

Having a successful physical presence in such an economically important area has played a key role in raising the profile of the University. The location of the campus at Canary Wharf has been key in opening a range of new opportunities, attracting students from the UK and over 100 countries.

The anniversary celebrations come in the same year Sunderland marks 30 years of receiving University status. A series of events to mark the occasion are planned for later this year.

Sir David Bell, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University of Sunderland, said: “The 10th anniversary of the University of Sunderland in London is an auspicious moment. It speaks to the immense dedication of both staff and students as we have seen our work in London go from strength to strength over the past decade.

“The University of Sunderland in London is now an integral part of the University of Sunderland, making a vital contribution to our life-changing mission as an institution. I look forward to it achieving further success in the years to come.”