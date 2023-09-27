How important are your bits and bobs?

Those parts of the human body ‘down below’ that are rarely discussed in public are about to be laid bare by scientists as part of a global celebration of anatomy.

‘Bits and Bobs: The Anatomy of Sex’ is an adult-only free event on Wednesday, October 4, (7pm to 9pm) at The Fire Station in Sunderland City Centre.

Offering a unique opportunity to learn about the structure, function, development, history and significance of our genitourinary and pelvic anatomy, ‘Bits and Bobs’ is part of a series of events taking place in the build-up to World Anatomy Day on October 15.

Visitors can learn about the anatomy from experts based at the University of Sunderland and Newcastle University in a fun, relaxed and inclusive environment.

There will be a range of exciting and interactive stations and activities to take part in. They include: ‘X and Y: Sex and Why?’, ‘Hips Don’t Lie’, ‘Menstruation Station’, Neurobiology: Sex on the Brain’ and ‘Talking Terminology’.

World Anatomy Day honours the work of Andreas Vesalius the father of anatomy and marks the anniversary of his death on October 15, 1564. The anniversary is an occasion to celebrate the discipline of anatomy and to make countries around the world aware of its important role in training health science professionals.

Professor of Anatomy at the University of Sunderland School of Medicine, Debs Patten, who will help deliver sessions at the event, says: “We are delighted to host Bits and Bobs this year! As scientists we know that understanding how our own bodies function can really help us to manage our health and wellbeing. That said, we also recognise that pelvic anatomy is often a taboo subject for many people!

“We really want to help people learn about their own pelvic anatomy and so we have assembled a varied programme for everyone to enjoy.

“There are expert talks to listen to and a range of interactive stations to engage in. We want everyone to feel relaxed enough to ask our experts questions and to have a bit of fun at the event. We can’t wait to share our knowledge on all things pelvic!”

Also attending the event from Newcastle University is Emily Green, Lecturer in Anatomy. She says: “We hosted Bits and Bobs: The Anatomy of Sex in Newcastle last year and it was a huge success, so much so that we are now sharing resources from the event nationally.

“Pelvic and genitourinary anatomy is a fascinating and important area that everyone should have access to accurate information about, and Bits and Bobs is a fantastic opportunity to learn more in a relaxed and inclusive environment, from passionate subject experts and anatomists.

“The feedback from last year’s event was amazing; we had attendees from all walks of life, and everyone learned something new and had a lot of fun! I can’t wait to see this year’s event take place with our University of Sunderland colleagues at the Fire Station. It’s free, so come along!’

To book your spot, click here.

Please note you must be aged 18 or over to attend this free event.

The World Anatomy event on Sunday, October 15, is open to families of all ages, and explores the fascinating footprint of the human body.

The University of Sunderland in partnership with Newcastle and Teesside Universities, hosts this fun-filled anatomy event at The Fire Station.

The event features stands with plenty of hands-on activities to take part in. There will also be a variety of stage shows, with demonstrations by the region’s leading experts in the fields of science, education and health, showcasing how anatomy works.

Please follow and like us: