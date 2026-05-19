University runners hit the streets for Sunderland City Runs 2026

Runners from across the University of Sunderland community took to the streets for the Sunderland City Runs 2026 raising money to help transform lives (May 17).

Setting off from the starting line outside City Hall, 90 students, staff, alumni and supporters of the University joined over 5,000 participants for this year’s City Runs.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the first Sunderland City 10K in 2011, which had 1,500 people take part.

For the first time this year student ambassadors, cheerleaders and members of the gospel choir provided motivation for runners at the University’s official cheer point at their St. Peter’s campus.

The University’s runners took part to raise money for the Futures Fund which provides financial support for students and graduates to develop their careers and aspirations. So far, our runners have raised £950.

One of those runners was Charlotte Proud, who is studying for her BSc Registered Nurse Degree Apprenticeship (Mental Health nursing).

For Charlotte, the run was all the more challenging as she was born with a rare genetic bone condition.

Charlotte, from Gateshead, was two years old when she was diagnosed with Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI), more commonly referred to as Brittle Bone Disease, causing her bones to break more easily, as well as affecting other parts of her body such as tendons and ligaments.

The 34-year-old has experienced more than 50 fractures and undergone 13 surgeries, but that hasn’t stopped her from completing the Sunderland City Runs 10k.

Charlotte said: “I had an amazing day. I really enjoyed the feeling of being part of a team before the run. The support was brilliant all of the way around on the course, and I’m so grateful for the support from the University on the route at St Peter’s.

“I completed today’s run in 1hr 24 minutes. It’s the furthest I’ve ran in almost two years.

“Hopefully I’ve been able to inspire other people to overcome barriers and prove that anything is possible if you set your mind to it.”

Dr Tia Attia, an Academic Tutor in the University’s Faculty of Health Sciences and Wellbeing, took part in his second City Run after recovering from major hip surgery.

Tia said: “What an amazing experience running the Sunderland City Run for the second year in a row after a comeback from injury.

“Standing at the start line, surrounded by people of every age, race, background, and culture, felt so heartwarming. It was so inspiring to see everyone running for different causes but sharing one route. It reminded me that we are all in this together, and we must always support one another.

“As always, representing the University of Sunderland means a lot to me. Running for the Futures Fund is something I deeply care about. Having once been a student here, I know firsthand how vital financial support and scholarships are to changing lives, especially for international students.

“Every little bit of help makes a difference, and I am incredibly proud to play a part in helping the next generation of students achieve their dreams.”

You can still support our runners and donate to the University’s Futures Fund here: https://universityofsunderland.enthuse.com/cf/sunderland-city-runs-2026