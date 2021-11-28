The University of Sunderland’s reputation as a life-changing institution has been further enhanced following a prestigious awards ceremony, dubbed the ‘Oscars of Higher Education’.

Leaders from the University attended the Times Higher Education (THE) Awards 2021 in London on Thursday.

The University had been shortlisted for the event’s most sought-after award, ‘University of the Year’.

And while the prize ultimately went to Cardiff Metropolitan University, that did not stop Sunderland receiving praise for its efforts over the past 12 months.

Sir David Bell, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University of Sunderland, said: “Being shortlisted for such a prestigious national award is public recognition of the outstanding work done by students and staff over recent years as we have sought to fulfil our purpose as a life-changing institution.

“It is further acknowledgement of the city of Sunderland and why it is enhancing its reputation as a great place to study, live and work.

“While disappointed not to have won the ultimate accolade, we congratulate Cardiff Metropolitan University on becoming the University of the Year.”

The awards were held in front of an audience of VIPs, higher education experts, and other university leaders. The ‘University of the Year’ is the most esteemed of the THE Awards which celebrate talent, dedication and innovation in higher education.

The University’s shortlisting has been viewed as a major recognition for both staff and students.

John Mowbray, Chair of Board of Governors at the University of Sunderland, said: “Congratulations to the winners of the award, but well done Sunderland.

“Just being shortlisted is amazing recognition for students and staff at our University. This shows that the work all of our staff have done to teach and keep safe students has been noticed.

“Students have responded superbly and worked with staff during difficult times. As ever that combination is truly life-changing.”

The other universities nominated were Aston University, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, The Open University, the University of York and this year’s winners Cardiff Metropolitan University.

The University’s entry was centred around the concept of Sunderland being an institution that ‘knows its place’ by being clear about its life-changing purpose; sharp in its ambitions for students from all backgrounds; distinctive in its contribution to higher education; and embedded in the city and north-east region.