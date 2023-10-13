  • Fri. Oct 13th, 2023

North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Top Tags
Gaming Kids Retail

Unwind with Puzzle Cru

Byadmin

Oct 13, 2023 #Gaming

Introducing wine and whiskey region jigsaws by Puzzle Cru.

 

For those faced with the challenge of selecting a gift for wine and whisky enthusiasts, the process can be rather intimidating. Enter Puzzle Cru’s unique wine and whisky jigsaw puzzles. Each puzzle serves is designed to match a specific region that is renowned for wine or whisky. These puzzles are a great gift, offering relaxation, satisfaction, and education—all wrapped into one delightful package.

 

Wines of Italy Puzzle – £16.19 from Ginger Fox

 

 

The Italians have a flair for style, and it’s evident in their wines. From the snow-capped Alps to the stunning slopes of Mount Etna, Italy’s boot-shaped landscape has been adorned with vineyards since Roman times, yielding wines with distinct local flavours. This puzzle boasts a 1000-piece jigsaw and a double-sided poster.

 

Wines of France Puzzle – £16.19 from Ginger Fox

 

 

France, the absolute sanctuary of wine culture, is celebrated in this puzzle. From the exquisite sparkling wines hidden in Champagne’s cellars to the refined reds found within Bordeaux’s fairy-tale châteaux, France stands as the ultimate wine nation. It, too, includes a 1000-piece jigsaw and a double-sided poster.

 

Wines of Spain & Portugal Puzzle – £16.19 from Ginger Fox

 

 

Wine enthusiasts are spoiled for choice, spanning from Portugal’s windswept western coast to the sun-drenched Spanish Costas. From the crisp Cava to regal Rioja and potent Port, the Iberian Peninsula boasts award winning wines.

 

Whiskies of Scotland Puzzle – £11.69 from Ginger Fox

 

 

Completing the puzzle collection is the Whiskies of Scotland. This whisky-themed jigsaw has just 500 pieces, perfect for those who may wish to sip on their favourite whisky as they piece it together.

By admin

Related Post

Motoring Retail
The all-new Renault Scenic E-Tech 100% electric
Oct 13, 2023 admin
Motoring Retail
80s and 90s Car Culture celebrated at Hagerty’s RADwood UK
Oct 13, 2023 admin
Gaming Kids Retail
Explore Science With Geomag…
Oct 13, 2023 admin

You missed

Health Life
Education Health
Durham Energy Newcastle Sunderland
Motoring Retail