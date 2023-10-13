Unwind with Puzzle Cru

Introducing wine and whiskey region jigsaws by Puzzle Cru.

For those faced with the challenge of selecting a gift for wine and whisky enthusiasts, the process can be rather intimidating. Enter Puzzle Cru’s unique wine and whisky jigsaw puzzles. Each puzzle serves is designed to match a specific region that is renowned for wine or whisky. These puzzles are a great gift, offering relaxation, satisfaction, and education—all wrapped into one delightful package.

Wines of Italy Puzzle – £16.19 from Ginger Fox

The Italians have a flair for style, and it’s evident in their wines. From the snow-capped Alps to the stunning slopes of Mount Etna, Italy’s boot-shaped landscape has been adorned with vineyards since Roman times, yielding wines with distinct local flavours. This puzzle boasts a 1000-piece jigsaw and a double-sided poster.

Wines of France Puzzle – £16.19 from Ginger Fox

France, the absolute sanctuary of wine culture, is celebrated in this puzzle. From the exquisite sparkling wines hidden in Champagne’s cellars to the refined reds found within Bordeaux’s fairy-tale châteaux, France stands as the ultimate wine nation. It, too, includes a 1000-piece jigsaw and a double-sided poster.

Wines of Spain & Portugal Puzzle – £16.19 from Ginger Fox

Wine enthusiasts are spoiled for choice, spanning from Portugal’s windswept western coast to the sun-drenched Spanish Costas. From the crisp Cava to regal Rioja and potent Port, the Iberian Peninsula boasts award winning wines.

Whiskies of Scotland Puzzle – £11.69 from Ginger Fox

Completing the puzzle collection is the Whiskies of Scotland. This whisky-themed jigsaw has just 500 pieces, perfect for those who may wish to sip on their favourite whisky as they piece it together.