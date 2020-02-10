Not everyone appreciates the significance of cleaning and sanitizing their commercial ice machines properly. Some individuals don’t even observe ice as a necessary food commodity. However, the quality and safety of whatever beverages are served to customers as well as the power consumption and life of their business equipment is contingent on appropriate maintenance. That is why commercial ice makers maintenance is crucial. In addition to this, some contractors and technicians may not realize the importance of performing tasks correctly to assist clients with maintaining the ice quality that are given to customers. Many people quickly rush through the process of cleaning and sanitizing their equipment by using untrained, entry-level staff to lower the cost to consumers. However, in reality, they are doing their clients a disfavour by not effectively getting rid of bacteria growth, scale deposits and bacteria. Have a look at these tips below to assist you with carrying out the proper maintenance on your ice maker and ensuring the safety of your customers.

Cleaning Entirely

When cleaning is carried out on an ice maker, the individual removable components must be disassembled, soaked and hand cleaned. Discard the ice and clean and sanitize the storage bin. Also remember to clean the underside of commercial grade ice makers as well as the outside part of the bin and each drain line. Use quaternary ammonia to sanitize the unit entirely by adding it to water in a spray bottle and spraying the surfaces after which it must be left to dry on its own.

Water Filtration

The water that goes into the machine is critical, therefore local water conditioners must be analysed to ascertain which king of filtration is needed. Cryptosporidiosis and disease outbreaks can be linked to a change in water filtration methods for equipment. Also pay attention to carbon filters which are typically used for taste and odor elimination. It is not always recommended, so be sure to check with your local suppliers about this.

Using Approved Chemicals For Scale Removal

Make sure you are only utilizing chemicals that are given the go ahead from the manufacturer. Various metal surface plating and materials can be damaged by not using the appropriate chemicals. The plastic components and hoses can be removed and cleaned with stronger chemicals if required. However, use hot water when adding chemicals and mix it to the recommended strength level.

Hire Professionals To Tend To Ice Machine Maintenance

If you don’t have designated personnel for taking care of the maintenance of your ice machine, it’s best to hire professionals to take care of it. With the aid of experts, it is not necessary to teach them the ropes. Besides this, they have the necessary knowledge and expertise to carry out maintenance that can ensure you are getting the most from your equipment and extend its life expectancy. If you also own a freezer and want it to run well with the ice machine, you may want to find a reliable commercial freezer service provider.