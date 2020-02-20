Highlights:

Rock ‘n’ roll with Joe Brown

Argentinian Tango with Tango fire

Blazin Fiddles own brand of Scottish music

Folk music from Leveret

Joe Brown 60th Anniversary tour

Wednesday 26 February, 7.30pm

https://sagegateshead.com/whats-on/joe-brown-2020/

Premier rock ‘n’ roll legend Joe Brown takes to the road to celebrate 60 years in the business.

Combining timeless classics, rockabilly, gospel, country, bluegrass, and rock ‘n’ roll with Joe’s effervescent delivery and humorous reminiscences, this sensational show is a musical journey not to be missed.

Joe’s band includes among others Fiddle virtuoso Tom Leary; Guitar / Mandolin veteran Steve Simpson; Ace Bass player Andy Crowdy and stalwart band member, drummer, percussionist and singer Phil Capaldi.

Tango Fire

Thursday 27 February, 7.30pm

https://sagegateshead.com/whats-on/tango-fire/

The phenomenal, award-winning Tango Fire returns to the UK direct from a West End run, due to incredible popular demand.

Starring internationally renowned Argentinean tango superstars German Cornejo and Gisela Galeassi, who are joined by a cast of extraordinary tango dancers, including World Tango champions, this is a fiery and explosive journey through the history of authentic Argentine Tango.

Six incredible couples show off some of the speediest footwork and tightest twirling in the business while demonstrating their individual styles, accompanied by the astonishing Tango Fuego Quartet, playing live music on stage from tango’s most famous composers, including Piazzolla, Pugliese and Gardel, this is a sizzling, sensual show guaranteed to make pulses race.

Folkworks

Leveret

Thursday 27 February, 8pm

https://sagegateshead.com/whats-on/folkworks-leveret/

Leveret is a unique collaboration between three of England’s finest folk musicians. Andy Cutting (button accordion), Sam Sweeney (fiddle) and Rob Harbron (concertina) are each regarded as exceptional performers and masters of their instruments. Together their performances combine consummate musicianship, compelling delivery and captivating spontaneity.

Leveret’s music is not arranged in the conventional sense and the trio rely on mutual trust and musical interaction to create new settings of their repertoire in the moment, with no two performances alike. Their playing is relaxed and natural, drawing audiences in and inviting them to share in music making that is truly spontaneous and yet deeply timeless.

Classical Season 2019/20 | RNS at Home

Rachlin’s Brahms

Friday 28 February, 7.30pm

https://sagegateshead.com/whats-on/rns-at-home-rachlins-brahms/

Julian Rachlin conductor

Alexander Buzlov cello

Royal Northern Sinfonia

Dvo?ák Cello Concerto

Brahms Symphony No.1

Brahms’ First Symphony opens with the pounding of a broken heart, and ends with the kind of melody that comes once in a lifetime. Forget the image of Brahms as an old man with a big beard: this is the full-blooded music of a young genius, unhappy in love, and under RNS Principal Guest Conductor Julian Rachlin it’ll summon up truly mountainous emotions. Dvo?ák’s Cello Concerto is – if anything – even more passionate; inspired by Niagara Falls and a long-forgotten romance, it’s a piece that wears its heart unashamedly on its sleeve. Perfect, in other words, for the award-winning Russian cellist Alexander Buzlov.

Folkworks

Blazin’ Fiddles

Friday 28 February, 8pm

https://sagegateshead.com/whats-on/folkworks-blazin-fiddles/

Blazin’ Fiddles are one of the world’s most prolific fiddle groups. Celebrating their 21st year in 2019 – now with nine albums and many thousands of miles and behind them, yet a passion that burns brighter than ever – no other band has quite managed to capture the excitement, sensitivity and raw fire of Scottish music all at once.

With a ‘Blazers performance comes the unique opportunity to hear the regional expressions and diverse fiddle dialects from Scotland’s Highlands and islands, and the individual style from each music.

The four fiddle frontline of Inverness’ Bruce MacGregor, Shetlander Jenna Reid, Nairn’s Rua Macmillan, and Orcadian Kristan Harvey are joined by guitar and piano from Anna Massie and Angus Lyon, where fiddles and bows ignite in a blend of ensemble and solo sets.

Whatever the hall – be it in a remote Highland village or London’s Royal Albert – this legendary, multi award-winning act never fails to set the hearts of their audiences alight.

Classical Season 2019/20 | RNS Nights Out

Hollywood Heroes

Saturday 29 February 2020 | 7:30pm

https://sagegateshead.com/whats-on/rns-nights-out-hollywood-heroes/

Stephen Bell conductor

Royal Northern Sinfonia

John Williams Summon the Heroes

Hans Zimmer Gladiator

Alan Silvestri The Avengers

Korngold Robin Hood (Romance)

Kamen Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

John Williams Sorcerer’s Stone/Nimbus 2000 (Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone)

Danny Elfman Batman Suite

John Williams Scherzo for Motorcycle and Orchestra (Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom)

Vangelis Papathanassiou arr. Mancini Chariots of Fire

John Williams Scherzo for X-Wings (Star Wars: The Force Awakens)

Steiner arr. Langley Tara’s Theme (Gone with the Wind)

John Williams Superman Love Theme

John Williams Superman March

John Williams Schindler’s List

Michael Giacchino arr. McEwan The Incredibles

Need a hero? Then join the adventure, in this spectacular salute to the biggest, boldest, and baddest heroes of the silver screen. Superman, Indiana Jones, and Harry Potter…they’re all here tonight. From the streets of Metropolis to the towers of Hogwarts, relive their adventures and feel the tingle down your spine as maestro Stephen Bell and Royal Northern Sinfonia give them the High-Res treatment in this real Hollywood blockbuster of a concert – live, in full symphonic sound. There isn’t a sound system in the world to match it.

Mike Lovatt with Strictly Smokin’ Big Band

Saturday 29 February, 8pm

https://sagegateshead.com/whats-on/mike-lovatt/

After Strictly Smokin’s sell out show with Mark Nightingale early in 2019, and an exciting gig with vocalist Claire Martin, the band now embarks on it’s latest pairing with the renowned MIKE LOVATT.

Mike is a regular on film sound tracks, including the James Bond and Harry Potter series. He plays lead trumpet with the Grammy Nominated John Wilson Orchestra and the BBC Big Band who featured him in their Maynard Ferguson tribute show; other credits include the 2019 London West End revival of 42nd Street, Skelton-Skinner All Stars as well as recordings with Jamie Cullum and Elton John.

In this show, Michael Lamb’s STRICTLY SMOKIN’ BIG BAND will host Mike in Hall 2 at Sage Gateshead and is sure to include some numbers from Mike’s newly released album 56 Degrees North, which he recorded with Foden’s Brass Band and features arrangements by Colin Skinner. Mike has also recently features on Seth McFarlane’s new recording Once In A While.

Recently dubbed “the swinginest band North of Lands End” – and now featuring Mike Lovatt – this is sure to be a firm date in every jazz fans diary!

Sage Gateshead Elite Wedding Show

Sunday 1 March, 12pm

https://sagegateshead.com/whats-on/sage-gateshead-elite-wedding-show-spring-2020/

The North’s Only Interactive Wedding Show.

Welcome to the 25th Sage Gateshead Elite Wedding Show

Meet 70+ highly recommended wedding suppliers ready to discuss your very individual requirements. With two floors to explore, this is the original and best BIG Wedding Show! You really can have your wedding arranged in one unique show.

A truly stunning show for the brid