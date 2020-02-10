EDF has announced its new national charity partnership with Prostate Cancer UK to raise vital funds to help fight against the disease.During a three-year partnership, EDF and their employees are aiming to raise over £100,000 each year by taking part in a series of creative, fun and engaging fundraising campaigns to beat a disease that kills one man every 45 minutes in the UK.Each of EDF’s regional branches will play a key part in meeting the fundraising target. Employees at EDF Doxford are focused on ensuring they organise a wide range of initiatives that help to not just raise money to help fight prostate cancer but also drive awareness of the disease among employees and their families who are most at risk of the disease.Kevin Gatens, Head of Customer Service in the North East, said: “This partnership with Prostate Cancer UK is one that’s close to the hearts and minds of our employees.“Through the partnership we’re hoping to raise vital awareness and funds that will help save lives by educating our people about the disease.“I am hugely proud of how committed we are to raising funds for our nominated charities and the work employees do to ensure they raise as much money as possible both at the Doxford site and within our local community.”EDF’s previous national charity partnership was with Breast Cancer Now. In three years, the EDF Doxford site raised £30,176 for the charity, the third highest amount raised by a regional branch of EDF Energy.Tamarin Ward, Head of Corporate Partnerships at Prostate Cancer UK said; “We are so grateful to all the staff at EDF for selecting Prostate Cancer UK as their charity partner for the next three years and we’re looking forward to working together to ensure that every EDF employee knows the risks of the disease.“More than 47,500 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer every year in the UK – that’s 129 men every day. With the support of EDF staff we can continue to fund vital research into the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of the disease, and save more lives. For this, we are extremely grateful.”For more information about Prostate Cancer UK, please visit: www.prostatecanceruk.org