With the most romantic day of the year just around the corner, new research from retail data company, Emarsys shows that people in Newcastle spend the most in the UK on Valentine’s Day gifts.

While the average Brit pays just over £51 on presents for this annual celebration of love, Geordies go the extra mile when it comes to spending money on their beloved, beating Mancunians by over £35. The top five biggest spenders in the UK this Valentine’s Day are:

Newcastle – £131.31 Manchester – £96.05 Plymouth – £93.12 Belfast – £83.47 Edinburgh – £72.74

However, not everyone equates spending with love. The top five cities where people, on average, spend the least on presents for Valentine’s Day are:

Sheffield – £18.75 Glasgow – £21.38 Southampton – £22.61 Leeds – £22.68 Nottingham – £23.15

When it comes to gift giving this year, Emarsys’s data suggests that shoppers are becoming more mindful, with the most popular goal being to buy less. One fifth (20%) also admit to being worried about overconsumption, with others wanting to shop more sustainably for gifts (17%).

Commenting on the findings, Kelsey Jones, Global Director of Product Marketing said: “Last year, Brits spent over £900m on Valentine’s Day. But with shopping habits now changing, 2022 may see a move towards a different kind of gift giving.

“We know that shoppers are concerned about overconsumption and shopping sustainably this year, while also sometimes seeking experiences over physical items. From a retailer’s perspective, it’s important to note these changing attitudes, especially at peak times such as Valentine’s Day.”