Pricing and specification details released for All-New Astra Sports Tourer

All-new Astra Sports Tourer available in Design or GS-Line specification

All-new Astra Sports Tourer features Vauxhall’s new bold and pure design language

Roomier Astra Sports Tourer offers up to 1,634 litres of space boot space

Prices for start from £25,005 OTR with first deliveries due in late summer

Luton – Vauxhall has confirmed pricing and specifications for the All-new Astra Sports Tourer. Available with a choice of powertrains, including a highly-efficient Plug-in HYBRID-e version for the first time, prices for the All-New Astra Sports Tourer start from £25,005 on-the-road, with first deliveries due in late summer.

New Vauxhall Design Language

Together with its five-door hatchback sibling, the stylish Astra Sports Tourer is a true design statement and Vauxhall’s first estate to carry the brand’s new bold and pure design philosophy. The Vauxhall Vizor front end features a single, clean panel that houses the new Griffin logo and various driver and safety aids, helping the Astra Sports Tourer achieve a clean and sharp look. The Vizor front end also houses the LED headlights and front camera.

At the rear, the Vauxhall Griffin logo sits at the centre of the tailgate, with the rear featuring the same vertically aligned, high-mounted brake lights as the Astra hatchback – further strengthening the Astra family ties. With its next compact estate generation, Vauxhall shows that the Astra Sports Tourer is ready to define a new era.

Measuring 4,642mm long, 1,860mm wide and 1,480mm tall, and with a loading height of 600mm, the practical Astra Sports Tourer further strengthens Vauxhall’s leading reputation in the estate sector and is another showcase of Vauxhall’s known talent for efficient packaging. The overall length is 60mm shorter compared to the previous generation Astra Tourer, thanks to the short front overhang, and features a 57mm longer wheelbase compared to the All-new Astra hatchback, at 2,732mm.

Next-Generation Tech And Safety Features

The design revolution continues inside. The fully digital Pure Panel human-machine interface (HMI) offers customers a pure, intuitive experience and features a 10-inch driver instrument cluster and a 10-inch digital touchscreen. Important settings such as climate control can still be selected directly via physical switches below the console for ease of access. The All-New Astra Sports Tourer is also best-in-class for smartphone connectivity, featuring wireless Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto as standard across all models.

From standard, the All-New Astra Sports Tourer features the latest automated driver assistance systems. All models come with a Driver drowsiness system, eight airbags, lane departure warning and automatic emergency braking. In addition, the All-New Astra Sports Tourer can be had with active cruise control which increases or decreases speed to follow the vehicle in front, up to a complete stop. Models with automatic transmissions can resume driving automatically with the ‘Stop & Go’ technology.

GS-Line models come with an additional multifunction camera in the windscreen, four body cameras (one at the front, one at the rear and one on each side), five radar sensors (one at the front and one at each corner), as well as ultrasonic sensors front and rear.

The ultra-ergonomic seats are the best the compact estate segment has to offer, and are extremely comfortable, especially on long journeys. The driver’s seat has been developed in-house and is AGR* certified resulting in unrivalled comfort and support.

Efficient powertrains

The All-New Astra Sports Tourer will be available from launch with a 1.6 petrol Plug-in Hybrid-e powertrain for the first time, producing 180hp and offering up to 42 miles of electric range (EAER WLTP high).

In addition to Plug-in Hybrid-e versions, the All-new Astra Sports Tourer will be available with highly efficient petrol and diesel engines. Customers have a choice of 1.2-litre or 1.2-litre turbo three-cylinder petrol engines with a six-speed manual transmission, with turbo variants also available with a smooth eight-speed automatic. Diesel models come with a 1.5-litre turbo four-cylinder engine, which can be had either with a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic.

Space and practicality

The boot of the All-New Astra Sports Tourer provides up to 608 litres of useful storage space with the rear seats upright, and up to 1,634 litres when folded. In addition, when the 40:20:40- split rear seats are folded, the floor is completely flat – making it easier to load long and bulky items. Even with its underfloor lithium-ion battery, Plug-in HYBRID-e variants achieve cargo volumes of 548 litres and 1,574 litres, respectively.

Petrol and diesel variants of the Astra Sports Tourer can be specified with the optional “Intelli-Space” feature. This moveable load floor can be easily adjusted with one hand to high and low positions and tilted at a 45-degree angle. In addition, for even more convenience, the retractable boot storage cover can be stowed when the moveable floor is in both the upper as well as the lower position – in contrast to competitors that only allow stowage of the cover when the floor is in the upper position.

The Astra Sports Tourer with “Intelli-Space” can also make life easier in the event of a flat tyre. The kits for tyre repair and first aid are stored in clever underfloor compartments that can be accessed from the boot or rear passenger seating area. This means that the kits can be reached without needing to fully unpack the boot.

All-New Astra Sports Tourer specification

The All-new Sports Tourer will be available in two trim lines from launch:

Design – The entry point features bold and pure styling and driver assistance tech

GS Line – Combines striking sports styling with advanced technology

Design

Prices for Design variants start at £25,005. Standard features include:

16-inch alloy wheels

‘‘Pure Panel’ Infotainment & Navigation system 10-inch colour touchscreen 10-inch digital instrument cluster AM/FM/DAB digital radio Bluetooth® Natural voice recognition Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto™ connectivity Front USB connection

Lane departure warning system

Front and rear parking sensors

Automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection

Driver Drowsiness alert

Led Headlights and Taillights

Electronic climate control

Keyless start

8 airbags

GS-Line

Prices for GS-Line variants start at £27,900. Features over Design models include:

17-inch black alloy wheels

Black roof and Black Pack

Dual-Zone Electronic Climate Control with pollen filter

Perforated leather-covered flat-bottom steering wheel

Driver’s ergonomic active sports-style seat (AGR approved*)

Heated seats and steering wheel

Dark tinted rear privacy glass

Electronically adjustable and heated folding door mirrors with puddle light

Intelli-vision 360° panoramic parking camera

Keyless entry and start

Active cruise control

Traffic sign recognition

All-new Astra Sports Tourer prices and model range

Trim Version CO 2 g/km BiK 20%/40% (21/22) P11D OTR Price Design 1.2 Turbo (110PS) 126 £119.72/£239.43 £24,770 £25,005 1.2 Turbo (130PS) 126 £122.62/£245.23 £25,370 £25,605 1.2 Turbo Auto (130PS) 128 £129.87/£259.73 £26,870 £27,105 1.5 Turbo D (130PS) 116 £118.65/£237.30 £26,370 £26,605 1.5 Turbo D Auto (130PS) 119 £125.40/£250.80 £27,870 £28,105 GS-Line 1.2 Turbo (130PS) 128 £133.70/£267.40 £27,665 £27,900 1.2 Turbo Auto (130PS) 130 £145.82/£291.63 £29,165 £29,400 1.5 Turbo D (130PS) 117 £128.98/£257.97 £28,665 £28,900 1.5 Turbo D Auto (130PS) 120 £140.77/£281.53 £30,165 £30,400 1.6 Plug-In HYBRID-e (180PS) 25 £38.90/£77.80 £33,345 £33,400

* AGR (The Campaign for Healthier Backs) is an independent centre of excellence for ergonomics, based in Germany. Find out more here: https://www.agr-ev.de/en/back-friendly-products/the-agr-seal-of-approval