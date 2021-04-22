Community groups across the North East are in with the chance of winning a grant of up to £1,000 from Venator’s Community Fund as part of its £11,500 prize fund.

The Venator Community Fund has so far awarded £38,750 since it was established in 2018 to schools, community groups and charities across the region.

This year, Venator is offering a top award of £1,000 to the application that receives the most public votes in an online poll, with £750 and £500 awarded to the second and third placed projects. Another 37 winners will receive a grant of £250.

Groups are invited to apply online at www.venatorcommunity.com and propose, in no more than 250 words, how their group would use the funding to support teamwork and innovation in their community. Entries are open until 12pm on Friday 28th May 2021.

Online voting begins on Tuesday 1st June until Monday 25th June, with the overall winners being announced by mid-July.

All projects must benefit communities in the North East of England within the local authority boroughs of Darlington, Durham, Gateshead, Hambleton, Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Newcastle, North Tyneside, Northumberland, Redcar & Cleveland, South Tyneside, Stockton and Sunderland.

Past winners include Feeding Families, 1st Bournmoor Scouts, Billingham Boxing Club, the North Shields Heritology Project and Monkhouse Primary School in North Tyneside, Oakfield Infant School in Gateshead, Acklam Grange School Science Club in Middlesbrough, KTS Academy in Redcar & Cleveland, Fens Primary School in Hartlepool and UTC South Durham.

Karen Fenwick, Vice President Corporate Branding and Communications at Venator said: “We’re delighted to reopen our Community Fund for 2021.

“This year, more than ever, we feel it is important to support our North East based charities, community groups and educational establishments that have been so adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s also a pleasure to announce that a top award of £1,000 and second and third prizes of £750 and £500 will be given to the schools, charities or groups that receive the most votes in the online public poll this year.

“Innovation and teamwork is at the heart of everything we do at Venator, so it’s really important to us that we’re able to give back to North East communities that nurture the spirit of togetherness and creativity.”

For more information about Venator’s Community Fund please search ‘Venator Community’ or follow on Twitter and Facebook @VenatorFund.

Venator is a New York Stock Exchange listed business with its global HQ at Wynyard. The company established its Community Fund in 2018 to support the communities in which its employees live and work.