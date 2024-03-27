Veterans sleep out to raise funds

Six lecturers from the University of Sunderland – including two ex-military personnel and an Army reservist – have swapped their warm beds for a cold floor and sleeping bags to raise vital funds for homeless veterans.

The group took part in the Great Tommy Sleep Out challenge, where participants sleep outside for one night during the month of March to raise money for the Royal British Legion Industries (RBLI).

RBLI, which is a separate charity to the Royal British Legion, provides a home to more than 300 veterans and their families through their Kent village as well as providing employment and welfare support.

The lecturers, from the University of Sunderland’s School of Nursing and Health Sciences, have played their part in tackling veteran homelessness by sleeping out at the University’s City Campus overnight on Thursday 21 March.

Senior Lecturer and RAF veteran Ian Slaughter, who took part in the sleep out, said: “We felt that sleeping out for one night was a small sacrifice to make to help those veterans who face homelessness long term. We also recognise that those homeless veterans could be those we have served with at home and on deployment.

“The night temperature was on the chilly side – but we are fortunate we can avoid the bitter cold nights that we all know Sunderland can have.”

So far, the group has raised more than £2,000, smashing their £150 target.

Donations can still be made by visiting: Ian Slaughter is fundraising for Royal British Legion Industries (justgiving.com)

For more information on how the University of Sunderland supports the Armed Forces and veterans, visit https://www.sunderland.ac.uk/help/armed-forces-support/