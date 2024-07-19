Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles opens order books for new Crafter

Order books now open for new Crafter, with full price and specifications available

Enhanced equipment with new 10.4-inch infotainment and optional 12.9-inch set-up

Revised interior provides even more comfort and greater ease-of-use

Choice of body sizes, drivetrains and engines to meet all needs

Prices start at £45,660 OTR1 with first deliveries from mid-August

Milton Keynes, UK (24 June, 2024) – Order books are now open for the new Volkswagen Crafter. Featuring an upgraded interior and enhanced equipment, the new Crafter is priced from £45,660 On the Road (OTR)1, with first customer deliveries from mid-August.

A highlight of the new Crafter is its range of new standard and optional driver assist systems that are designed to make everyday work easier and safer for Crafter drivers. Included on models are Front Assist (Autonomous Emergency Braking including Cyclist and Pedestrian Monitoring), Lane Assist (lane keeping system), Dynamic Road Sign Display, a speed limiter and acoustic Park Distance Control for the rear area. Travel Assist will be available as an option for the Crafter for the first time, as will Emergency Assist.

Connectivity is enhanced by a new Composition Colour 10.4 inch infotainment that features App-Connect, an integrated eSIM and mobile online services as part of We Connect. Also included is wireless smartphone charging and USB-C connection. The optional Discover Media satellite navigation system features a 12.9 inch colour touch-screen with proximity sensor.

The new Crafter features a refreshed dashboard design with Digital Cockpit instrument cluster and revised steering wheel. For enhanced ease-of-use, the electronic handbrake switch and selector for the optional automatic gearbox have been redesigned and relocated, as have the controls for the light functions, the heating and ventilation controls and all the air vents.

Initially available in Commerce and Commerce Plus trim lines, the new Crafter offers a wide range of body styles, drivetrain arrangements and engine options that allow it to meet the demanding needs of its hard-working customers. As standard, there are medium wheelbase with a high roof or long wheelbase with a high roof configurations, while Commerce Plus models are also available with long wheelbase Maxi high roof. Low roof and super high roof options are available to order.

CR30 (3,000kg GVW) models are available exclusively with front-wheel drive, a 140PS 2.0-litre TDI and six-speed manual gearbox. The CR35 (3,500kg GVW) adds the option of a 177PS 2.0-litre TDI with either front-wheel drive or 4MOTION four-wheel drive. CR35 can also be ordered with 163PS 2.0-litre TDI with rear-wheel drive, which is the exclusive engine and drivetrain layout of the CR50 (5,000kg GVW). Both CR35 and CR50 are available with an optional eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Crafter Commerce features a generous level of standard equipment, including:

Composition Colour DAB+ radio with 10.4 inch touch-screen

App Connect

Digital cockpit

Multi-function steering wheel

USB-C charging port above windscreen

Central locking with Keyless go

180° rear wing doors (270° hinges on LWB Maxi)

Manual side sliding door passenger’s side

Full-height steel bulkhead without window

Rear wing doors without window

Two load-lashing rings on B-pillar

Front and rear parking sensors

Driver Alert System

Front Assist with City Emergency Braking System

Lane keeping assist

Adjustable speed limiter

Electronic parking brake with hill hold control

In addition, Commerce Plus trim adds:

Anti-theft alarm system

Climatic manual air conditioning

Comfort single driver’s seat including 2-way lumbar support and armrest

Cruise control with speed limiter

Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors

Rear wing doors with 270° hinges

CR50 Commerce and Commerce Plus also feature:

Double rear wheels

Mandatory speed limiter – 56mph

Smart digital tachograph TCO 2.0

Prices for Crafter Commerce start at £45,660 OTR1, while the Crafter Commerce Plus is priced from £52,7042. For new Crafter full specifications and pricing visit www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk