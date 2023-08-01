Volkswagen Group UK sponsors Milton Keynes Pride Festival for the third consecutive year

Milton Keynes, 15 June 2023: Volkswagen Group UK is pleased to announce its continuing sponsorship of the Milton Keynes Pride Festival, sending a clear message of support for diversity and inclusion from the team at Volkswagen Group.

The Milton Keynes Pride Festival takes place on Saturday 9 September in Campbell Park, Milton Keynes. It is the Pride event nearest to the company’s headquarters, and is notable for remaining free to attend. This makes it a truly inclusive event for everyone, providing support, advice and, as expected from any festival, lots of fun for all ages.

The festival benefits the local community through providing a safe space for LGBTQ+ people, as well as contributing to local projects ranging from educational development programmes to youth groups and Q:Alliance, a local LGBTQ+ charity.

For employees of Volkswagen Group UK (which comprises Volkswagen UK, Audi UK, Škoda UK, SEAT UK, CUPRA UK and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles UK), as well as the brands’ retailer partners, supporting Milton Keynes Pride Festival helps demonstrate the company’s commitment to making everyone feel welcome and included across the whole organisation. The belief is that nobody should ever feel less than their authentic self at work.

In previous years many employees took part in both the planning of the event and at the actual festival itself – and this year is expected to be no exception. It is positively received across the whole business.

The project is being led by the We Drive Proud UK Employee Network Group (ENG), which represents LGBTQ+ employees at Volkswagen Group UK, as well as ‘ally’ colleagues in support of their LGBTQ+ teammates. The group sits within a wider Diversity and Inclusion programme at Volkswagen Group UK, which includes further ENGs: Driven Women; Cultural Diversity; Disability and Neurodiversity; and Parents and Carers. All are thriving within the business.

Keith Emmett, Director at Milton Keynes Pride Festival, said: “We’re so pleased that Volkswagen Group is once again supporting our wonderful annual festival. Milton Keynes Pride is an especially inclusive event in the Pride calendar because it is free to attend – which means that it is truly a celebration of compassion and diversity for everyone.

“As well as providing valuable community support, let’s not forget that it is also huge fun. There will be lots to do and see, in addition to plenty of great music and highly-anticipated stage acts. All of this couldn’t happen without our valued sponsors – their support makes Pride happen!”

Penny Weatherup, People Director at Volkswagen Group UK, said: “Inclusive workplaces with diverse teams are more innovative, more creative, and make better decisions. It’s about recognising and respecting our teams, valuing different perspectives and thought processes, and making everyone feel welcome. This is what we are very passionate about creating at Volkswagen Group UK.

“That’s why we’re very happy and proud to once again be sponsoring the Milton Keynes Pride Festival, for the third year in a row. It is a fantastic event, completely inclusive and great fun!”

Further information on Volkswagen Group UK’s Diversity and Inclusion programme can be found at https://vwgjobs.co.uk/jobs/workinghere.

If you are interested in learning more about the Milton Keynes Pride Festival, search for the ‘mkpridefestival’ accounts on both Instagram and Twitter.

