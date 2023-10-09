Volkswagen Group’s innovative ‘All-in’ aftercare package hits 100,000 sales milestone

Milton Keynes, 1 September 2023: Since the launch two years ago of ‘All-in’, the Volkswagen Group’s comprehensive aftercare plan, more than 100,000 plans have now been sold, giving support and peace of mind to buyers of older Group brand vehicles.

With an All-in plan, customers buying an eligible* 3-6 year old Audi, SEAT, ŠKODA, Volkswagen Passenger Cars or Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles model benefit from up to two years’ warranty, two services, two MOT tests and two years of Roadside Assistance, giving multi-dimensional customer support within a single package, saving both time and money.

Costs of the All-in packages, which are supplied in conjunction with Volkswagen Financial Services, vary by brand and can be paid up front or in monthly installments to help spread the cost. Monthly prices range from £33.49 to £37 – or an average £1.13 per day – and by bundling the elements of the package, All-in customers can expect to benefit from considerable savings compared with purchasing the elements individually. For example, a Volkswagen Passenger Cars customer would pay £840 (or £35 per month) for an All-in package and could save around £1,038 over two years (Ts&Cs and cost breakdown here).

Commenting on the success of the product, Alex Smith, Managing Director of Volkswagen Group UK, commented: “When we launched All-in for each of the Volkswagen Group brands just over two years ago, it was the first programme of its type offered by a manufacturer in the UK. To have hit the 100,000 plan milestone this week is a great achievement and the result of fantastic collaboration from our head office and network teams.

“While I’m proud of this, I’m most proud of the way in which All-in supports drivers of older vehicles, offering great value and peace of mind at a time when this is really needed. We’re determined to continue developing customer-focused solutions like this which allow a broad audience to benefit from our brands’ products and our networks’ high quality workmanship.”

* Vehicles must be between 3-6 years old with under 100k miles at point of activation, an engine of 2.0-litre capacity or less, with no current VWG service plan. BEVs, vehicles powered by fuel cell or LPG or which are used for public/private hire are not eligible for an All-in plan.