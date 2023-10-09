The all-new MINI Countryman

Third generation MINI Countryman unveiled at the IAA International Motor Show in Munich

Available for the first time with both a combustion and all-electric powertrain, offering up to 287 miles* of electric range

Model grows in size, gaining 6 centimetres in height and 13 centimetres in length with a longer wheelbase

The first MINI capable of Level 2 semi-automated driving

World’s first touch display, with 24cm fully usable circular central instrument display

The new MINI Countryman is priced from £28,500 RRP, with first deliveries arriving in February 2024.

Unveiled today at the IAA International Motor Show in Munich, the MINI Countryman is offered for the first time with choice of a fully electric or combustion powertrain. Now in it’s third generation, the largest member of the MINI family has grown in stature, gaining six centimetres in height and 13 centimetres in length. The first all-electric MINI Countryman marks a pivotal step on MINI’s journey towards becoming an all-electric brand.

“With the all-electric MINI Countryman, the largest model in the new MINI vehicle family takes the brand into an era of locally emission-free electric mobility. The first MINI to be manufactured in Germany also offers the highest possible level of environmental compatibility in production. Its versatility and powerful electric drive make it the perfect companion in the city as well as for adventures beyond,” says Stefanie Wurst, Head of MINI.

“The new MINI Countryman is our vehicle for the whole family. In its latest generation, it has not only grown in height, length and interior — it has also noticeably improved in character, appearance and experience. It is now even more present, more spacious and more stable. His presence on the front is reflected in the upright proportions and vertical orientation of the design language. Its solid and stable character is also immediately recognizable by the more distinctive radiator grille, distinctive headlights and its very sculptural bonnet,” says Oliver Heilmer, Head of MINI Design.

The all-electric MINI Countryman is offered in two performance levels – E and SE ALL4 with, the combustion powered Countryman available in three levels – C, S ALL4 and JCW ALL4 model. Customers in the UK have the choice of three highly specified trims: Classic, Exclusive and Sport. The new MINI Countryman is priced from £28,500 RRP, with first deliveries taking place in February 2024.

The Exterior: expressive minimalism with character.

Now in its third generation, the new MINI Countryman offers the versatility of a compact crossover while maintaining iconic MINI proportions: short overhangs, a short bonnet, and a contrasting long wheelbase, while larger wheels, wider wheel arches and the removal of chrome details add to the vehicles road presence. This contemporary exterior design is supported by clear-cut surfaces, a slightly curved roof, and a newly designed C-pillar, making the vehicle appear shorter.

The models front end is characterised by a new octagonal grille with a small radar sensor integrated into its surface to enable Level 2 semi-automated driving – a first for the MINI brand. Newly designed headlights are offered with three unique light signatures for the first time, and the daytime running light elements can be switched to create three adjustable light signatures. At the rear, vertical light clusters reminiscent of classic Mini design can be switched to different modes in the same way as the front headlights. In addition, all light modes start and end with a specially orchestrated welcome and goodbye animation.

Three individual trims for even more character.

The new MINI Countryman is available in three different trims; Classic, Exclusive and Sport. The Classic trim presents the logo in new colour Vibrant Silver, and a range of three external paint finishes (Melting Silver, Midnight Black and Nanuq White), two roof colour options and three wheel options, giving customers maximum flexibility.

The Exclusive trim adds additional exterior design elements, such as the option for a Multitone Roof with a combination of six different colours, as well as offering the front grille in Vibrant Silver to match the MINI logo.

Finally, the Sport trim offers a distinctive front and rear design including redesigned front bumper, rear bumper, side skirt and spoiler while using high-gloss black as the frame for the front grille and logo colour. Combined with a contrasting Chili Red roof and red/black bonnet stripes available optionally, there is no doubt the Sport trim has been inspired by its motorsport history.

The interior: generous, digital, immersive & warm.

Moving inside, the interior of the vehicle echoes the minimalist design of the classic Mini, using just the round instrument cluster in the centre and the infamous toggle bar below. In the new MINI Countryman, it is precisely these two elements, in combination with the steering wheel, that are the focus of the interior cabin.

The curved dashboard features a textile surface for the first time, where a specially developed knitting process has been used to create a versatile, easy-care textile in a two-colour design, made entirely of recycled polyester. Unique to the Countryman, design elements such as the air vents and door handles are vertically aligned. Behind the steering wheel, the optional head-up display ensures that all the relevant content appears in the driver’s field of vision.

Clear shapes in the cockpit and the increased space in the front seats give the interior a modern, spacious feel, while an optional panoramic glass roof floods the interior with natural light. The driver and front passenger can enjoy significantly enhanced comfort with almost three centimetres of additional width in the shoulder and elbow area, while rear passengers benefit from 2.5 centimetres of extra space. Between the front seats, a wide, adjustable armrest enhances seating comfort and optionally, customers can select electrically adjustable seats with memory and massage functions.

Underneath the dashboard, the newly designed toggle bar houses the most important driving functions: parking brake, gear selector, start/stop key, experience mode toggle and volume control. Without the need for a gearstick, the new MINI Countryman offers more storage space in the centre console, with larger cup holders and an open storage compartment, alongside a wireless charging area. For those choosing the Exclusive trim, a knitted surface and a textile strap comes as standard.

For customers choosing a combustion powertrain, the rear of the vehicle offers a versatile space where optionally, the rear row of seats is adjustable by up to 13 centimetres – providing either increased legroom or additional boot space. Seat backrests are also individually adjustable in six positions by up to 12 degrees. With the rear seats folded flat, boot space increases from 460-litres to a sizeable 1,450-litres. An additional floor compartment provides a convenient space for charging accessories for the all-electric model.

World’s first OLED display revolutionises the user experience.

The central OLED display sets a new benchmark of automotive design and is the defining feature of the interior. With a diameter of 240mm and MINI Operating System 9, all vehicle functions can be operated with either touch or voice control, while the display has been moved closer to the driver for easy reach.

The upper half of the screen displays vehicle-related information such as speed and battery status, and can be tapped to be displayed full screen, while the lower area houses Navigation, Media, Phone and Climate. In the Home menu, other widgets are displayed in thumbnail view to the left and right of the current menu function and can be brought up and selected by swiping horizontally to the centre. All other functions can be accessed via the menu with the display returning to the default setting via the home button.

At the centre of the screen is the start menu, where personalised content can be selected and launched by swiping to the side. In the lower section of the screen is the fixed status bar containing the menu items “Navigation”, “Media”, “Telephone”, “All Apps” and, depending on the situation, “Home”, which can be selected directly.

Swiping up from the lower edge of the screen reveals a tool belt where favourite functions can be stored and called up rapidly. The tool belt can also be activated via the star button on the multifunction steering wheel. The upper screen area is reserved for driving-relevant content such as vehicle speed and information on vehicle status. The optional Head-up Display shows the most important information for the driver in their field of view.

The temperature for the driver and front passenger is permanently displayed on the left- and right-hand edge of the screen. The climate control settings are integrated into the MINI Interaction Unit and can be adjusted on the top layer by touch or voice command. Depending on the Experience Mode selected, a single tap on the speed display transforms the entire MINI Interaction Unit into a MINI-typical speedometer.

MINI connects: the new MINI Operating System 9.

MINI Operating System 9 is an in-house development by the BMW Group and is based on an Android Open Source Project (AOSP) software stack. The interface uses all-new static and dynamic graphical elements which blend naturally into the circular form of the OLED display.

“The new MINI Operating System 9 is characterised by simple, emotional touch operation that is specific to MINI. Together with the new cloudbased MINI Navigation for particularly precise and fast route calculation, high-speed connectivity and optional 5G capability, the new MINI Countryman takes a giant leap into the digital world, thereby underlining the brand’s charismatic heritage,” says Stefanie Wurst, Head of MINI.

The new MINI Navigation provides maps and directions in realistic 3D visualisations, displaying complicated turning situations, current traffic levels and assistance with parking with information on parking options digital payment methods and more. Charge-optimised routes can be calculated for the all-electric MINI Countryman immediately after entering the destination, while an optional augmented reality function is available for the visualisation of turn-by-turn directions.

In addition, MINI Connected upgrades give customers the opportunity to purchase additional vehicle functions. In conjunction with the optionally available MINI Connected Package, the MINI Connected Store provides access to a constantly evolving variety of apps, including gaming, music, and video streaming. The new AirConsole app provides a unique form of in-car gaming for all passengers, making the smartphone the controller of the game on the OLED display.

A whole new MINI experience: the new MINI Experience Modes.

Eight MINI Experience modes are available on the new MINI Countryman: Core, Green, Go-Kart, Personal, Vibrant, Timeless, Trail and Balance. Each mode has specially designed backgrounds and when one of the seven modes is selected, the display focuses on a relevant “Mode App”. Giving drivers the opportunity to personalise the inside cabin, the optional MINI projector housed on the back of the OLED display immerses the dashboard in matching colour schemes and patterns, while the combined ambient lighting provides a unique cabin experience.

In Go-Kart Mode, there is a focus on MINI’s racing DNA; the display and interior as a whole feature the colours anthracite and red, while specific analogue displays for driving dynamics complement this mode inspired by John Cooper Works. Vivid Mode draws on the colours of the album cover for the ambient lighting while for a unique experience, Personal Mode allows an individually selected image to be set as the display background via the MINI App. The dominant colours of the image then extend across the textile dashboard surfaces by means of a digital colour picker. The ambient lighting under the dashboard and the door mirror are colour-coded to match these projections.

Three newly designed interior trims for an individual look.

In line with focusing on reduction, the interior offers new contemporary colours, materials, and design feature; for example, a brand-new three-spoke steering wheel with textile strap in the six o’clock spoke. Newly developed, high-quality, and environment-friendly materials are also used throughout the dashboard and door panels, where knitted surfaces are made of recycled polyester and feature a two-tone design.

Three newly designed trims of Classic, Exclusive and Sport allow customers the ultimate choice in interior personalisation. With Classic trim, MINI uses a modern 2D knitted textile in the interior of a production vehicle for the first time. Black sports seats in a high-quality synthetic leather are offered with a distinctly patterned multitone textile to match a coloured textile band on the dashboard, while on the dashboard and door handles, customers will find a two-tone black knitted material. Also available within this trim is a grey and black material featuring perforated houndstooth pattern, while the side contrasts in blue textile.

The Exclusive trim features a two-tone houndstooth pattern on the knitted-textile instrument panel and is available in two colours with traditional accent stitching with perforated Vescin sports seats. Customers choosing the Exclusive trim can also take the all-new Spray-Tech roof which features a blending of three different colours.

The Sport trim offers a performance focused interpretation of the new materials, combining multi-coloured knitted textile and black synthetic leather with red stitching. A distinct front and rear design with the vehicle grille and logo in high-gloss black is offered as standard, while a contrasting Chili Red roof and JCW-specific red or black bonnet stripes can be added optionally.

“Hey MINI!”: the first MINI Intelligent Personal Assistant.

In the new MINI Countryman, numerous functions can be controlled using the brand’s first ever fully-fledged voice assistant. The MINI Intelligent Personal Assistant can be activated with the greeting “Hey MINI” or by using the push-to-talk steering wheel button. Voice-controlled interaction is displayed on the round OLED display in the form of an animation of graphic elements, typography, and an avatar. For the visualisation, users have the option to choose between “MINI” – a stylised representation of a MINI – or optionally “Spike” who will already be familiar to MINI fans.

With improved voice recognition, verbal commands are also displayed on the central instrument cluster allowing drivers to control navigation, telephone, entertainment, and vehicle functions by hand movement. The MINI Intelligent Personal Assistant continuously learns about the drive to be as helpful as possible on repetitive routes. Drawing on geobased data the vehicle can learn to automatically open the window when entering a car park as an example. This makes day-to-day routines even more convenient and personal.

Advanced assistance systems: relaxed driving with improved safety.

In addition to Automatic Active Cruise Control, the new MINI Countryman supports lateral guidance with Steering and Lane Assistant, available optionally as part of the Driving Assistant Plus package. This comprehensive package includes a new function that helps the driver take the right exit based on semi-automated Level 2 driving; using the vehicle sensors and other assistance systems, the assistant detects gaps in the traffic necessary for the lane change towards the exit, while ensuring the vehicle is travelling at the right speed for the assisted lane change.

For the first time, the MINI Countryman offers semi-automated driving at speeds of up to 37mph. Up to this speed, the driver can take their hands off the steering wheel, providing keep their eyes on the road and are actively ready to steer and brake at all times. All options offered by the advanced driver assistant systems are visualised in real time by means of Assisted View on the OLED display.

Alongside automatic parking functions and 360-degree Parking View, the new MINI Countryman is also able to identify possible parking spaces, thanks to 12 ultrasonic sensors and four Surround View cameras. The vehicle can also independently initiate space-restricted parking procedures and if there is insufficient room at the side of the vehicle, the car will use this function to drive out the parking space autonomously, making it easier for the driver to get in.

Finally, as part of the optional Parking Assistant Professional package, the vehicle can be manoeuvred out of a parking space via smartphone using the new Remote Parking function.

Electrified go-kart feeling based on progressive drivetrain technology.

The first all-electric MINI Countryman features a completely new powertrain and is available in two variants: Countryman E and Countryman SE ALL4 with an increased power output, two electric motors and all-wheel drive.

The Countryman E hosts a high-voltage battery with 64.7 kWh capacity, which provides up to 287 miles of electric range according to the WLTP test cycle. A 150 kW/204 hp electric motor generates a torque of 250 Nm, propelling the vehicle from 0 – 62mph in 8.6 seconds, continuing to a top speed of 105mph.

With an output of 230 kW/313 hp, the electric motor in the MINI Countryman SE ALL4 achieve a combined torque of 494 Nm, accelerating the vehicle from 0 to 62mph in 5.6 seconds, before reaching a top speed of 111mph. Equipped with the same battery as the Countryman E, the electric range is 269 miles.

Model Max Power

(hp) Peak Torque

(Nm) Acceleration

(0-62mph) Top Speed

(mph) Electric Range

(WLTP) RRP

Price MINI Countryman Electric E 204hp 250 Nm 8.6 seconds 105 287 miles £41,500 MINI Countryman Electric SE ALL4 313hp 494 Nm 5.6 seconds 111 269 miles £46,600



The new MINI Countryman is also available with innovative and efficient petrol engines, offered as Countryman C with front-wheel drive, Countryman S ALL4 and an increased output JCW model with all-wheel drive.

Model Max Power

(hp) Peak Torque

(Nm) Acceleration

(0-62mph) Top Speed

(mph) CO 2 Emissions

(WLTP) (g/km) Fuel Consumption

Combined (WLTP) (mpg) RRP

Price MINI Countryman C 170 280 803 132 155-138 40.9-46.3 £28.500 MINI Countryman S ALL4 218 360 7.1 142 169-155 38.2-41.5 £33,900 MINI Countryman JCW ALL4 300 400 5.4 155 188-177 34.0-36.2 £39,900



Excellent driving dynamics for comfortable and dynamic driving experiences.

The new MINI Countryman has an increased track width and wheelbase, with a tuned suspension and damping system for precise handling. Combined with powerful brakes, low centre of gravity, a strut brace and highly preloaded stabiliser mounts on the axles, the vehicle offers improved body response and steering precision. The new MINI Countryman offers direct steering with a rack ratio of 55 mm of rack travel per turn of the steering wheel.

Customers can select from different chassis configurations to adjust the level of ride comfort, while an optional Adaptive Suspension offers 15 mm lowering and frequency-selective dampers, while an integrated braking system works in tandem with numerous driver assistance systems to achieve shorter braking distances.

Up to 20-inch light alloy wheels made from up to 70 per cent secondary aluminium can be specified on the new MINI Countryman, including a choice of 17-inch aerodynamic wheels to optimise range on all-electric models. An increase in tyre diameter by 30 mm to a total of 710 mm supports improved driving dynamics and comfort, while the tyre width of the optionally available 19-inch and 20-inch alloys is increased by 20 mm to 245 mm.

New MINI Experience Modes for individually tailored driving fun.

The various MINI Experience Modes offer further individual settings. In Go-Kart Mode for example, the suspension and throttle response are optimised for sporty driving. The steering behaviour and traction control are both customisable, offering even more intense driving. By contrast, Green Mode optimises the efficiency of the drivetrain. When activated in the all-electric MINI Countryman, increased recuperation management helps the vehicle achieve maximum range.

These immersive driving experiences are enhanced by new acoustic worlds created by the digital MINI Sounds. This includes new driving sounds in the interior, an unmistakable MINI brand sound as a mark of identification, jingles for the new MINI Experience Modes, and 30 new sound signals for information and warning functions.

Simplified and efficient battery charging.

The all-electric MINI Countryman can be charged via two ways; 22 kW AC charging optionally and 130 kW DC charging, where the battery can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in under 30 minutes at a fast-charging station. By using the MINI Navigation, the vehicle will ensure the high-voltage battery reaches the ideal temperature for efficient charging in advance, thus reducing charging time. Customers can also optimise charging for their schedule, setting charging start times, active charging windows, and target battery capacity by departure time. Finally, drivers can instruct that the interior cabin is air conditioned by a set departure time.

The MINI App provides a convenient overview of the vehicle status and charging process, including current battery status, charging-optimised route plan and charging history.

The all-electric MINI Countryman is offered in two performance levels – E and SE ALL4. Also available with innovative and efficient petrol engines, the combustion powered Countryman is available in three levels – C, S ALL4 and an increased output JCW ALL4 model. Customers in the UK have the choice of three exceptionally well specified trims: Classic, Exclusive and Sport. The new MINI Countryman is priced from £28,500 RRP, with first deliveries taking place in February 2024.