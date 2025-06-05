Volkswagen is a partner of the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025

The company is supporting not only the Women’s European Championship but also seven participating national teams

Chief Brand Officer Christine Wolburg: “We have actively supported female empowerment and equality in sport for years”

Sponsorship to also further increase awareness of the ID. family models

Wolfsburg – Volkswagen is back on the UEFA football pitch. The car manufacturer will be a partner of the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025. The UEFA Women’s European Championship will be held in Switzerland from 2 to 27 July. Volkswagen was already involved as a partner for the UEFA at the 2022 Women´s EURO in England 2022.

Christine Wolburg, Chief Brand Officer of the Volkswagen brand: “As a matter of conviction, we have supported both football of women and women in football for many years now. Sponsoring the UEFA Women’s EURO this summer is therefore a further sign of our commitment to visibility, fairness and genuine participation.”

As in the last tournament, Volkswagen is pursuing a second major goal with the partnership in addition to the attitude campaign: “We are also using the stage to present our models from the all-electric ID. family to an international audience”, Wolburg announces.

Volkswagen is a partner not only of the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 but also of seven of the 16 participating national teams: in addition to Germany and host Switzerland, these are France, the Netherlands, Denmark, Finland and Italy. In these countries, sponsorship agreements have been signed between the respective Volkswagen importers and the national football associations. Volkswagen will also be organising activities in other football-loving markets before and during the European Championship. Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA Marketing Director, said: “UEFA is delighted to welcome Volkswagen back as an official UEFA Women’s EURO sponsor. Their continued support demonstrates a shared belief in the power and potential of the women’s game. As the tournament kicks off soon across Switzerland, this partnership helps us not only deliver a record-breaking competition but also drive meaningful investment into the growth of women’s football and create more opportunities for women and girls at every level of the sport.”

UEFA Women’s EURO is set to take place across eight host cities in Switzerland and is expected to be the most successful edition to date, with record-breaking attendance, investment and fan engagement.

Alexandra Popp, EURO ambassador for Volkswagen, German national player with 145 caps and Captain of VfL Wolfsburg: “Football of women has taken a fantastic leap forward in recent years: professionalism, quality and attention have developed extremely positively. Volkswagen has supported us from the very beginning – both at club level with VfL Wolfsburg and also at national level in the German Football Association, and in Europe, as now at the UEFA Women’s EURO. This commitment and this recognition are highly appreciated in the football world.”

At the last UEFA Women’s EURO, which had to be postponed from 2021 to 2022 due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Volkswagen attracted attention with its #KeinFrauenfußball, or #NotWomensFootball, attitude campaign. With this deliberately provocative slogan, it was pointed out that general language use differs between football and women’s football – as if they were different sports.

The women’s team at VfL Wolfsburg, a wholly owned subsidiary of Volkswagen AG, also benefits from the company’s support: for twelve years now, the female footballers from this German football club have been among the most successful in Europe, winning not only the UEFA Women’s Champions League twice, but also the German championship seven times and the German Cup eleven times.