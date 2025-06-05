Kia EV3 achieves best Euro NCAP assisted driving grade

Kia EV3 awarded the highest possible grade in Euro NCAP’s assisted driving test with Highway Driving Assist 2

Highway Driving Assist 2 delivers strong performance across ‘assistance competence’ and ‘safety backup’ categories

2025 grading marks the first time a Kia model has achieved the top score in this evaluation

The Kia EV3 has been awarded the highest possible rating of “Very Good” in the assisted driving test of Europe’s independent vehicle safety authority, Euro NCAP. The test evaluated the model’s Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA 2), a system that combines real-time driver monitoring, adaptive cruise control, and lane centring.

The EV3 was assessed in two categories: ‘assistance competence’ and ‘safety backup’, scoring 74 and 88 out of 100 points, respectively. Resulting in a total score of 162 points, the model secured the top rating, making it Kia’s first model, as well as Hyundai Motor Group’s first model, to achieve this grade.

Euro NCAP noted that the EV3’s HDA 2 balances a high level of vehicle assistance with driver engagement, supporting the driver in a range of real-world scenarios, including changing lanes, maintaining lane position at various speeds, and coming to a stop if the driver becomes unresponsive. Combined with excellent safety back-up, the model offers “very good” motorway assistance.

“This excellent outcome reflects Kia’s commitment to delivering advanced technologies that enhance driver convenience and passenger safety,” said Pablo Martinez Masip, Vice President Product and Marketing of Kia Europe and COO of Kia Connect Europe. “The EV3’s performance in the Euro NCAP assisted driving test draws attention to the capabilities of Highway Driving Assist 2 and serves as a milestone for Hyundai Motor Group.”

The EV3 is Kia’s dedicated, high-volume electric car for the compact SUV market, offering the versatility and affordability to be the main car of the household. The model has been named as the 2025 World Car of the Year at the 2025 World Car Awards. In addition, the vehicle has won numerous awards in the UK including, most recently, ‘Best EV Crossover’ at the TopGear.com Electric Awards 2025, and ‘UK Car of the Year 2025’ at The UK Car of the Year Awards.

Now available in Europe, the EV3 features a segment-leading range of up to 375 miles* and an innovative interior design that optimises space, comfort, and accessibility. To expand the range of choice for customers, Kia plans to introduce an all-wheel-drive variant.