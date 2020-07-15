New Volta Trucks website released in anticipation of the launch of the new Volta Zero in the autumn 2020 – www.voltatrucks.com.

Members of Volta’s new Pioneer Programme will be the first to operate pilot fleet trucks and production vehicles, as well as receiving exclusive communication opportunities.

Volta Trucks, the Scandinavian start-up full-electric commercial vehicle manufacturer, has released its new website ahead of the launch of the forthcoming Volta Zero in autumn 2020. The new website also gives access to Volta’s Pioneer Programme. Members of the Pioneer Programme will be the first to operate pilot fleet trucks and production vehicles when ready, alongside exclusive communication opportunities and other benefits. In addition, www.voltatrucks.com gives access to a new media newsroom, providing journalists with a resource of downloadable press releases, news, and images.

The Volta Zero is the world’s first purpose-built full-electric 16-tonne delivery vehicle, created to reduce the environmental impact of freight deliveries in city centres where existing pollution is at its worst. Built in the UK, the Volta Zero was designed for electric from the outset, which also facilitates a step-change in vehicle and pedestrian safety. Thanks to the removal of the internal combustion engine, the operator of a Volta Zero sits in a central driving position, with a much lower seat height than a conventional truck, thus giving the driver a wide 220-degrees of visibility, and minimising dangerous blind spots.

Chief Executive Officer of Volta Trucks, Rob Fowler, said; “Volta Trucks is building the first purpose-built full electric large commercial vehicle for inner city deliveries. We see the immediate crisis of air pollution, and also the safety concerns with many of today’s large delivery trucks. We will show how we address these vitally important issues when we reveal our new Volta Zero in a few months’ time.

“The new Volta Trucks website provides a clean and easy way to access all of the vital information about our forthcoming Volta Zero vehicle and the electrification, safety and sustainability of our brand. It also gives downloadable information and images for the media. Importantly, it also includes information on our Pioneer Programme. I am delighted that many well-known retail brands and world-leading freight delivery companies have already joined our Pioneer Programme, giving them the first opportunity to operate a pilot fleet truck and have access to the first production vehicles when launched. The reveal of the Volta Zero is on schedule for autumn 2020, and the count-down has started.”