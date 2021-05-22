Walker Filtration, a leader in filtration technology, has made a substantial commitment to reducing its environmental impact through a partnership with Engenera Renewables Group, one of the UK’s leading renewable energy companies.

The partnership will help Walker Filtration, part of the Atlas Copco Group, reduce its carbon footprint and energy bills. The first phase of that programme has seen the business install a substantial solar installation at its premises in Tyne & Wear.

Walker Filtration designs, develops and manufactures a comprehensive range of industrial and medical applications. Headquartered in UK with divisions across the globe, Walker Filtration is committed to building a more sustainable society and reducing its environmental impact.

This solar installation represents the first of several projects Engenera is advising the Walker Filtration Group on aimed at building a sustainable future.

Stuart Wilson, safety and facilities officer at Walker Filtration, said:

“The team at Engenera have been fantastic from the start. They have completed the work quickly and efficiently with minimal disruption onsite and have kept us updated on progress throughout. “Having work carried out onsite during the Covid-19 pandemic has presented challenges, but the contractors from Engenera have been extremely considerate and professional – complying with all Covid health and safety regulations and regularly conducting their own risk assessments.”

Lloyd Lawson, the chief strategy officer at Engenera, added:

“Walker Filtration is a model client for any company looking for renewable energy solutions in the commercial landscape. “At Engenera Renewables Group, we aim to make renewable energy solutions more available for both domestic and commercial use. Ensuring everyone has fair access to renewable, sustainable solutions is key for the future.”

The system installed included:

1,570 No. x Tier 1 solar module.

580.9 kWp

6 x inverters

235,044 kg CO2 per annum (carbon savings)

Solar panel – JA Solar 370w modules

