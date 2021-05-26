One of the most important features of restaurant design is lighting. Lighting in your restaurant can enhance the ambiance of your dining room or completely ruin your customer’s experience. Different lighting levels can be used to set the mood of your restaurant or bar. This means that customers can either be drawn into your establishment or closed by you due to lighting options.

This also applies to the type of lighting you choose for your business. Commercial outdoor lighting specifies that decorative lighting is a fundamental feature in the design of a restaurant, as it fills the inside with shadows and colors, creating an atmosphere suitable for any environment and giving the customer a visual, as well as delicious and provides a satisfying experience.

Here are some decorative lighting solutions for restaurants:

Natural Light

Before choosing which type of lamp or recessed light to install, you should evaluate the ability of natural light in the restaurant. Getting the most out of natural light is free and profitable. By taking advantage of tall windows and skylights or wide doors with glass panels, you will guarantee the penetration of sun rays by naturally filling the rooms. Also, consider that customers facing east and west will have sun in their eyes, so be sure to set up the system to counter the sun’s glare. The order of light will also change with the seasons and will color the interior differently.

Landscape Lighting is in Details

The way you illuminate a gastropub or southern-style barbecue joint is not the same as you do in a classic Italian bistro or French cafe. A professional carefully measures and tests the correct beam spread, lumen output, and considers how to best light for specific tasks such as beauty and utility. There is more to beautiful landscape lighting than meets the eye. But, the one thing that a successful restaurant offers is a safe and welcoming environment that makes the food and patrons look and feel great and is complete with professional landscape lighting.

To Create Atmosphere and Perception with Restaurant Lighting

An expensive restaurant should have warm-colored, low-intensity lighting at dinner time. It creates a relaxed, intimate, and relaxing atmosphere. Instead of the light coming straight down from the ceiling, a pleasant mood is created by using wall lights. To make a space spacious, evenly distribute high-intensity light.

A tip for outdoor restaurant lighting that will transform your guest experience. Be careful when choosing LED because the advent of affordable, bright, LED light sources is here and is projected to make up 60% of the world’s light in 2020. Switching to or investing in LED light sources is a smart business decision. LED light sources pay for themselves with the amount of energy saved.

LED lighting is a better option than standard incandescent and fluorescent lighting in almost every situation unless you would be willing to part with the money needed to replace your current restaurant lighting with LED options.

However, the mainstream adoption of LED light sources has led to many new and important ideas for restaurant lighting.

Curb Your Appeal

Your restaurant needs to attract customers from outside. The first effect you make is important, and the exterior lighting is important. Consider the appeal of your restaurant. Wash lighting, surface-mounted downlights, and fairy lights can beautifully enhance gardens, sculptures, waterfalls, and more to prevent better play and appeal.

Lighted Steps and Pathways

Your customers cover a lot of ground while staying in your restaurant. Think of all the possible paths they take from the parking lot to the walkway in the building, from their driveway to the outdoor courtyard.

Each area should be well lit for safety, but you also do not want customers to be distracted by the plethora of light fixtures. This means that the wires need to be hidden, and the right fixtures for each location need to be selected. Path and niche lights are great for landscaping, overhead lights can hang on trees or beams, and stage lights can illuminate stairs and other vertical surfaces.

The Conclusion

Lighting plays a central role in the design and construction of the restaurant’s mood. It can connect the observer and space from an emotional point of view and, for this reason, deserves the correct evaluation.

Mixing the different lighting levels into a comprehensive lighting design will help you create an impressive, as well as impressive, welcoming atmosphere and guide the guest in a unique sensory experience.