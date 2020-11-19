Ward Hadaway has announced that it has made a series of promotions in its legal teams as of 1st November.

The UK Top 100 firm’s promotions include a much larger number of changes than normal, as the firm introduced two new roles to the legal teams.

As Anna Brown, Head of People, explains: “This year we have introduced Managing Associate and Director roles into our legal structure. This provides a more flexible career trajectory and wider opportunity for development suited to individual goals and aspirations.”

The firm announced that it has promoted ten people to Managing Associate, thirteen to Director, and two to Associate.

Also included within this year’s changes are two promotions to partner. Both have had an exceptional journey at Ward Hadaway, where they began as trainees only nine years ago.

Nick Gholkar is a property lawyer working in the Built Environment sector. Nick leads on a significant number of complex transactions for key clients of the firm and has a particular specialism in development projects in both the public and private sector.

Flora Mewies is an employment lawyer in Leeds. As well as having established herself as a ‘go-to’ employment lawyer in her own right, she has built from almost a standing start a successful immigration practice at the firm which now consists of a team of four highly regarded specialists.

Martin Hulls, Managing Partner at the firm, said; “I am delighted to be able to announce this range of promotions at the firm. Well done to all those involved.

“It is particularly rewarding to see talent that we nurtured so recently as trainees working their way to join the partnership. Both Flora and Nick have demonstrated that hard work, a positive approach, and innovation bears fruit.

“In this year’s exceptional circumstances, it would be easy to simply batten down the hatches. However we are determined to keep doing the things we believe in to help develop our people and our firm, and in so doing retaining and attracting the best talent.

“Our people’s focus and commitment to look after our clients throughout these extreme and unusual times has been fantastic, and I thank all of them for their dedication and hard work. “