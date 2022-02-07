Top 100 Law Firm, Ward Hadaway, has topped the tables for corporate dealmaking for a 4th consecutive year it was revealed today (Friday 4 February) after being recognised as the busiest corporate dealmaker in the annual Experian MarketIQ league tables.

The data, published by independent analysts Experian MarketIQ, which tracks M&A deals valued at more than £500,000 at a regional and national level, has found Ward Hadaway to be leading the way across the North of England, as well as being in the top 10 nationally.

The results reveal Ward Hadaway was the busiest legal adviser in the North East of England in 2021 for a fourth consecutive year. Meanwhile, the Leeds office was tied in 3rd place in the Yorkshire region. In the North West, where the firm has a Manchester base, it was the 4th busiest practice.

These combined results mean that Ward Hadaway is the 8th most successful dealmaker nationally, having overseen 124 deals in 2021.

Agility, flexibility and tenacity are at the heart of an approach led by Rob Thompson, head of corporate, who oversees the award-winning team of 35 corporate lawyers.

Commenting on the results, Rob said; “We are delighted to top the tables in the North East once again, as well as seeing our teams in Yorkshire and the North West rise up the ranks into the top 5. Most impressively, we are competing on a national level, and we work with clients all over the UK who understand that although we’re based in the North, we have some of the best corporate lawyers in the country.

“Over the years we have built a strong reputation as a tenacious, agile and experienced team that is always focused on getting the very best outcomes for our clients. As well as benefitting from our considerable expertise, businesses know we have the knowledge and resources to get the job done. They get to know their dedicated team, but they also benefit from our fully digitised process that allows us to work quickly and efficiently – often with due diligence, negotiations, completions and signatures all undertaken remotely.”

The corporate team works with businesses of all sizes and across many different sectors, but has a particular focus when it comes to SMEs.

Rob continues; “We are grateful to our clients for continuing to trust us with their transactions, and to our fellow professional advisers who recommend us to their customers.

“Our team is very experienced and have worked together for many years. This means we have longevity, consistency and stability, something we have built on over time. The fact we continue to remain at the top of the tables is a testament to the grit, determination and expertise of my team and their energy and drive has played a huge part in our success. I am very proud to lead them.”