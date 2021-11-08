Talented students from Washington and Chester-le-Street will be taking to the stage to perform in the iconic West End venue, the Shaftesbury Theatre, for Stagecoach’s Showcase on Sunday 14th November.

The students will be travelling hundreds of miles across the UK to take part in the London event. After the 2020 show was postponed because of the pandemic, many of the talented students missed out on performing on the world famous stage, but now they will get their chance. The students will be joining others from across the UK and for some, this will be their first time in two years on a stage, if not, ever. For many of the further stage students, this will be the last Stagecoach performance before they graduate to pursue a career in the performing arts and are going on to further education to study theatre and drama next year.

Earlier in 2021, Stagecoach students were the first to perform at the legendary Shaftesbury theatre venue after 14 months. 160 students from 10 schools took part in the test event which hailed the return of live theatre to stages across the UK.

There are 32 schools in total performing in the showcase, with many travelling hundreds of miles across the UK to join the Washington students on the iconic West End stage. These include Ashby de la Zouch and Burton, Bedford, Bristol Keynsham, Camberley, Chingford, Ealing, Farnborough, Greenwich and Blackheath, Loughton, Northampton, Putney, Shirley, Sidcup, Southwell and Washington on the 14th November, and Bridgend and Cowbridge, Buckingham, Chesterfield, Chorley and Preston, Chorleywood and Rickmansworth, Colchester, Farnham, Haywards Heath, Kidderminster, Maidstone East, Queens Park, Richmond, Trowbridge, Tunbridge Wells and Otford, Walsall, and Wolverhampton on 21st November.

Melanie Hill, Principal at Stagecoach Washington and Chester-le-Street, said:

“Not only are we 300 miles away from London, but it’s the first time any of our students have had the chance to perform in front of an audience in two years. It will be our school’s first time performing in London and we are doing a medley from the film La La Land. It’s lovely and bright and joyful!”

Briony Tanner, Senior Marketing Executive at Stagecoach, said:

“It is so exciting to be able to hold this incredible event at the Shaftesbury Theatre again. We are so proud of the students, parents and teachers and all of the schools involved, many of whom are travelling many miles to London to take part, and all of whom have been rehearsing relentlessly to put on a fabulous show. It is such a pleasure to welcome everyone back through the doors to celebrate their hard work at the end of what has been a busy, and sometimes tough year.”

Stagecoach Performing Arts recently reported a surge in new student enrolments (50%) as it reopens its schools across the UK and welcomes students back for the Summer term. Stagecoach prides itself on building Creative Courage For Life® among students, which is more important than ever as children’s mental health, confidence and development have been impacted by the lockdown. Performing arts’ powerful impact on improving children’s mental health, along with the need for social interaction, a creative outlet and a happy and positive environment where children can be themselves and make friends, have been key contributors to this spike in enquiries and enrolments.

Stagecoach is the UK’s largest network of performing arts schools, with more than 2,000 extra-curricular performing arts schools worldwide. Stagecoach aims to make a difference in its students’ lives by teaching Creative Courage for Life®, with many students going on to be professionals and world-renowned actors, singers and dancers. Early Stages classes are available for children aged four to six and Main Stages classes take place for six to 18-year-olds every weekend.

For more information about Stagecoach, please visit their website https://www.stagecoach.co.uk/ or call 01483 247404