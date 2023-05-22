North East Connected

Washington Metalworks Company Celebrates Impressive Growth in Just Over a Year.

ByJAM Prints and Marketing

May 22, 2023
Neil Hood - May 23

Washington-based Neil Hood Bespoke, the architectural metalwork business that has been trading for just over a year, has announced impressive growth in both sales and staffing.

The company has added three new members to its team, this month alone to cope with the increasing workload and can foresee a further increase in the months’ ahead.

In addition to increasing its staff, Neil Hood Bespoke has also reported sales on its books in excess of £500,000, despite opening the business in the midst of Covid. This is a significant milestone for the company, which has quickly become a leader in the bespoke architectural metalwork industry.

“We are thrilled to see such growth in just over a year of trading,” said Neil Hood, founder and CEO of Neil Hood Bespoke. “We are constantly striving to provide our customers with the highest quality metalwork services and exceptional customer service, and it’s great to see that our efforts are paying off.”

Neil Hood Bespoke offers a wide range of high-class, bespoke architectural metalworks including staircases, balustrades, commercial and domestic metalwork as well as artistic creation.

The company prides itself on its attention to detail and commitment to quality, and its team of experts have years of experience within the industry.

Neil concluded:

“We have seen a vast increase in building development companies, in particular requesting our services over the last few months, confirming that there is becoming a faith in the building industry regaining some of its pre-Covid market share.”

