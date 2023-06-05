WATER COMPANY JOINS THE FLOCK

ONE of the North East’s biggest businesses has given its baa-cking to a large-scale learning project heading to the region this summer.

From 19 July, for 10 weeks, Tyneside will play host to two flocks of sculptures inspired by Wallace and Gromit’s woolly sidekick, Shaun the Sheep.

Forty-five large sculptures will form the Shaun the Sheep on the Tyne free public art trail – to raise funds for Newcastle’s St Oswald’s Hospice – accompanied by a 70-strong flock of smaller Shauns, designed and decorated by school children across the North East.

They will form the focus of a Learning Programme and St Oswald’s Hospice has announced Northumbrian Water will be its headline sponsor.

As part of the sponsorship, Northumbrian Water will gift five small Shaun sculptures, to Percy Main Primary School, Langley Park Primary School, Consett Infant School, Eastlea Primary School at Cramlington and Grace Darling C of E Primary at Newbiggin by the Sea.

Northumbrian Water will also work with schools to deliver its education programme, The Ripple Effect and has sponsored a large Shaun, which will be situated at an iconic location in the North East.

The sponsorship was announced at an assembly at Percy Main Primary School (on 26 April) when Libby Fryer, Shaun on the Tyne project lead, told the children about St Oswald’s Hospice.

She also introduced Ross Smith, partnerships manager at Northumbrian Water, who met some of the children afterwards, to find out about the inspiration behind their design, The Caaalm Laaamb.

He said: “Supporting the communities in the areas we work in is very important to us, so we’re delighted to be working with St Oswald’s Hospice on this.

“This fantastic partnership builds on our history of working closely with schools across the region – which we do through our education programme, The Ripple Effect.

“By supporting the Learning Programme, we hope to inspire young people to make small changes in how they use water so that together we can make big waves in protecting our precious water supplies.”

“We look forward to seeing the positive impact that the Learning Programme will have in our community, and we can’t wait for the sculptures to come to life over the next few months.”

Welcoming Northumbrian Water to the Shaun the Sheep on the Tyne project, Libby said: “The excitement and engagement we’ve seen when visiting schools to talk to them about the project has been fantastic and this is matched by the team at Northumbrian Water.

“Together with them, our inspirational young people and other sponsors and trail partners, we will deliver a fantastic, free and inclusive trail for everyone to enjoy this summer.”

A dedicated app and trail map will be launched soon to help visitors seek out both flocks once the trail begins. For more information visit www.shaunonthetyne.co.uk and search Shaun on the Tyne on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Shaun the Sheep on the Tyne is being held in conjunction with creative producers Wild in Art, along with Shaun the Sheep creators Aardman, headline trail partner Newcastle City Council, learning programme partner Northumbrian Water and community partner North Standard.

