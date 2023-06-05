FIRST LOOK AT STACK BISHOP AUCKLAND

DEVELOPERS have given the first glimpse of how an exciting County Durham leisure operation will look once it is completed.

In March councillors gave the green light to STACK Bishop Auckland, a purpose-built two storey building with a roof terrace at Newgate Street.

The mixed use building will house local independent food traders and bars, as well as having a space which will be used for a wide variety of live entertainment.

Now that the scheme has been given the official seal of approval, work will begin on demolishing the former WH Smith and Mothercare units so that construction can begin.

But local people don’t need to wait until the work is finished to see how the development will look – thanks to its owner operators, who have released images of the proposed STACK.

The bright and modern building will include all the elements that have become part of STACK’s signature brand, with the belief that it will help boost the local economy as a whole.

The project is being supported by the Future High Streets Fund, as part of Durham County Council’s wider regeneration plan to revitalise the town centre.

The council identified the need for more leisure outlets in the town, with the STACK scheme more than fulfilling that demand.

Neill Winch, CEO of STACK, is delighted to be able to showcase how the finished outlet will look.

“We know a lot of people are very curious about how STACK Bishop Auckland will fit into the area and hopefully these images give a real flavour of what they can expect,” he said.

“We are very excited about what this will mean for Bishop Auckland and we have already had an incredibly positive response to the development.

“We are looking forward to getting started and bringing this plan to fruition.”

Work is due to begin in the near future, with a view to STACK Bishop Auckland opening its doors in spring 2024.

Cllr Elizabeth Scott, Durham County Council’s Cabinet member for economy and partnerships, said: “We are very pleased with the first glimpse of how STACK Bishop Auckland is going to look on Newgate Street.

“Unlike other STACK venues, Bishop Auckland’s will be built within an existing development, but it will still be very much recognisable as a STACK venue.

“We are really looking forward to seeing STACK on the high street as part of our ambitious plans to regenerate the town. The new leisure offer will serve as a vibrant attraction, highlighting the town as a lively destination, bringing in visitors from all over the County Durham and beyond.”

