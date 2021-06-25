Waterstons is taking its Managed Cyber Security Services to the next level, with a global 24/7 Security Operations Centre certified by an internationally renowned cyber security certification body.

The 24/7 Security Operations Centre (SOC) is set to provide Waterstons clients in the UK and Australia with comprehensive cyber security support through vulnerability management, threat intelligence, incident response and strategic mitigation advice.

Waterstons’ global service desk now includes over 50 consultants, 10 of which are dedicated to the SOC function.

Waterstons is one of only 21 CREST accredited companies in the world that provides Security Operations Centres. Last year, Waterstons became one of only 21 organisations to receive Certified Cyber Consultancy status from the UK National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) for security risk management.

According to the latest UK Government Cyber Breach Survey published in March 2021, 4 in 10 businesses experienced a cyber security incident in the last 12 months and 77% said that cyber security was a high priority.

To meet the ever increasing client demand for cyber security consultancy, Waterstons is planning to double the size of its cyber consulting team over the next year.

Stewart Hogg, Head of Cyber Resilience at Waterstons, said: “Our 24/7 Security Operations Centre is a natural progression for our expanding cyber security services and demonstrates our growing authority and level of expertise in this area.

“Having CREST accreditation is a real market differentiator for us. It means that organisations looking to procure SOC services can be confident that they are buying an established and mature security service that has been measured to specific standards.

“We’re one of the only companies in the UK that can offer NCSC certified cyber consultancy and CREST accredited security monitoring. This allows us to be a trusted security partner to our clients, from development of their security strategy to protection of their critical IT services around the clock.”

Jessica Hall, SOC Lead at Waterstons, said: “We’ve seen a huge increase in cyber security threats over the last year, with the same attacks affecting global and smaller businesses. Moving our service to 24/7 and enhancing our toolset with our SIEM tool, allows us to make cyber security accessible to all types of businesses.”

Ian Glover, President of CREST, said: “With SOCs playing an increasingly important role in delivering critical incident detection and response capabilities, CREST accreditation puts Waterstons in a strong position to expand its managed SOC services business.

“With CREST SOC accreditation, Waterstons’ customers can be confident they are getting high-quality services from a trusted provider with internationally-recognised, independent validation.”