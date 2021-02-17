Wave Direct, a leading technology driven inflatable hot tub company focused on delivering innovative solutions to the leisure and recreation industry, has announced plans to develop new export markets building on its rapid growth in the UK.

The Newcastle-based company is expanding its partnership with ecommerce platform Aero to help it establish presences in Europe and the United Arab Emirates for its range of inflatable Wave spas and hot tubs as well as its collection of sports equipment including kayaks.

Having already made the first steps into exports with £1m worth of sales in the United States in 2020, Wave Direct is working with fellow North East business, Aero Commerce, to support the management of payment transactions through a series of new country-specific websites.

All its new websites offer the latest functionality and next-generation technology, including an augmented reality feature, which allows customers to view a hot tub in their own home. As part of the websites’ development Wave Direct and Aero have worked to create a seamless experience for new and existing Wave customers.

This move is part of Wave Direct’s continued scale-up strategy, building on its impressive 2020 performance. The company achieved sales on £13m in the last year, an increase of 2700%, and is targeting turnover of £25m for its current year.

In addition to its direct sales ecommerce activity, the company, has also secured a number of online and instore agreements with leading retailers including, John Lewis, The Range, Selfridges, Iceland, Homebase and B&Q.

With plans to further expand its premises in the coming months to support the need to expand its design, manufacturing, logistics and support services capabilities, Wave Direct, which currently has a team of 15, expects to create 25 new local jobs during 2021.

Tom Jeffrey, managing director of Wave Direct, said: “We are confident there will be a demand for our range of products in more international markets and are gearing up to make Europe and the UAE our next target regions. Having tested our export capabilities with sales into the United States, which is gaining momentum, we are well placed to enter new markets.

“With the government and the EU reaching a Brexit agreement Europe is a natural next step for Wave Direct, along with the UAE, which also presents real opportunities for the business.

“Key to our strategy will be our continuing relationship with Aero Commerce. We have worked closely with them since we have founded the business with their platform supporting part of our online activity, which will now be at the core of all our UK and international ecommerce sales transactions.”

Richard Bendelow, chief executive of Aero Commerce, said: “Wave Direct is an entrepreneurial success story that is thriving based on a high-quality product range and exceptional online presence. Tom and his team haven’t stood still and are continuing to evolve to not only maximise on the lockdown-boom in hot tub sales, but also create a sustainable international leisure business, supported by our ecommerce platform, Aero.”