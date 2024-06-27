Waymark appoints Neil Stephenson as new non exec director

NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR … Neil Stephenson (second from the left) with David Brophy (left) and the Waymark executive team

ONE of the region’s most respected business leaders has been appointed a non-executive director at a growing digital company.

Successful entrepreneur, investor, mentor and coach Neil Stephenson has taken up his new role at Waymark, the leading digital company renowned for providing interconnected strategy and transformation services.

The appointment underscores Waymark’s commitment to evolving its digital transformation services and driving better outcomes for its clients through innovative digital strategies, methodologies and technologies.

Neil made his name growing tech consultancy Onyx and was CEO at the company when it was sold for £65m in 2016. Neil left at that point to found his own business, Stephenson Ventures.

He has a proven track record of steering complex projects and fostering innovation within large organisations. His sales and marketing insight and leadership will be invaluable as Waymark continues to expand its impact and deliver transformative solutions to its clients.

David Brophy, CEO at Waymark, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Neil to our board. His deep understanding of business, coupled with his extensive experience in the public sector, aligns perfectly with our mission to help organisations evolve and achieve their strategic goals through digital innovation.”

Waymark is known for its unique XITE framework, which guides clients through four critical stages of digital transformation: Xplore, Ideate, Transform, and Evolve. This framework, combined with the company’s commitment to best practice methodologies, ensures robust and efficient project delivery.

Additionally, Waymark’s pioneering ‘Empathic Shift’ process emphasises the importance of human engagement in driving digital evolution, fostering empathy and collaboration for improved business outcomes.

Neil said: “I am excited to join Waymark at such a pivotal time. The company’s innovative approach to digital transformation and its dedication to client success through empathetic engagement and strategic delivery are truly inspiring. I look forward to contributing to Waymark’s continued growth and helping to shape the digital futures of organisations.”

David added: “Our dedication to forming long-term partnerships and delivering solutions tailored to meet exact requirements has made us a trusted partner for private, charititable and public sector organisations. With the addition of Neil, we’re poised to further enhance our capabilities and drive meaningful change in the digital landscape.”