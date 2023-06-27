Get ready to relive the best of the 90’s as We are 90’s Dance comes to NX Newcastle for an unforgettable night of music and nostalgia. The event will feature iconic acts like the Vengaboys, Capella QFX and Alice DJ as well as some surprise guest DJ’s to be announced to keep the party going all night long.

Fans of 90’s dance music won’t want to miss this incredible event, which promises to transport them back to a time when the music was all about fun and good times. Whether you’re a fan of classic dance hits like “Boom, Boom, Boom” by the Vengaboys or “U Got 2 Let The Music” by Capella, or you’re looking forward to discovering some new favourites, We are 90’s Dance has something for everyone.

The event will take place on Saturday 16th September at 4 pm – 10 pm at NX Newcastle. Tickets are on sale now, with prices starting at £30. Don’t miss your chance to experience the ultimate ’90s dance party – grab your tickets today and get ready to dance the night away!

For more information, visit our website at https://www.nxnewcastle.com/events/we-are-90s-dance-live/ or follow us on social media for the latest updates.

