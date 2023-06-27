Legendary Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan to Perform in Newcastle

Qawali Comes to the Toon……………..

Legendary Rahat Fateh Ali Khan to perform JUST QAWALI Tour at Newcastle upon Tyne O2 City Hall in July 2023 to a SOLD-OUT audience.

Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, the world-renowned Pakistani musician, is set to perform his JUST QAWALI Tour at the O2 City Hall in Newcastle upon Tyne on Thursday, July 6th, 2023. This highly anticipated concert will mark the first time that Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has performed his JUST QAWALI Tour in Newcastle upon Tyne, and it promises to be a unique and unforgettable experience for his fans in the region.

Kam Chera and his team at Creative Inclusive Arts & Events are bringing this event to the region following their successful track record of bringing International South Asian stars to the area, including Gurdas Maan, Satinder Sartaaj & Navin Kundra, who will be returning with his 90’s Bollywood West End concert in late 2023.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is a global icon in the world of music, known for his soulful voice and captivating performances. With over 50 albums to his name and numerous awards, including the prestigious Grammy Award, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has cemented his place as one of the greatest musicians of all time. His concerts are known for their high energy and emotional intensity, leaving audiences spellbound.

“We are excited to bring Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s JUST QAWALI Tour to the O2 City Hall in Newcastle upon Tyne,” said Kam Chera, “This is a unique opportunity for music lovers in the region to experience world-class Qawali live on stage. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is a legend in the music industry continuing the legacy of his uncle, the late Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and we are honoured to have him perform in Newcastle upon Tyne.”

The JUST QAWALI Tour is expected to attract thousands of fans from across the region, with tickets on sale now. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience Qawali by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in person, and fans are encouraged to book their tickets early as the show is almost sold out.

About CIA Events: CIA Events is an event management company that specialises in bringing national and international South Asian artists to the North East of England. With a successful track record of organising high-profile events, CIA is committed to providing unforgettable experiences for music lovers in the region.

Please follow and like us: