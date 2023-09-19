Wealth management company Northern Spire completes brand refresh

A SUCCESSFUL wealth management company has completed a brand refresh as part of a strategic review of the business. Sunderland based Northern Spire has experienced significant growth over the past two years and has recently strengthened and increased its workforce in order to keep pace with demand for its services. Northern Spire celebrates its 21st anniversary this year, and has recently signed-up its 1,000th client – most of whom manage or own their own businesses. “We’ve been really busy over the last 18 months to two years and the business has increased in size – as has our team,” said David Cook, founder and Managing Partner at the company. “As we’ve been expanding, we’ve also been carefully studying the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) new Consumer Duty, which sets a higher standard of consumer protection for financial services companies, while at the same time looking at how we provide value for money for our clients,” he added. As part of this review, Northern Spire looked at its marketing strategy and how it communicates with business owners, entrepreneurs and its wide range of clients. “We decided to go ahead with a brand refresh to reaffirm our values, using the strap line Advice – Relationships – Trust. Our philosophy and values are based on the three words which are at the core of what we do. We are experts in our sector and our advice is based on years of experience and knowledge; we spend a great deal of time and effort in developing our client relationships, which are based on mutual trust,” said David. “At the same time, our name and logo reflect that we’re very much a north east, Sunderland based business. We’re proud to support the local and regional economy and its business owners and leaders through free, regular and popular seminars such as our recent Pathway to Selling Your Business briefing that we held at the Ramside Hall Hotel and Spa. This is one way in which we can add value to our clients – another is our commitment to sharing our contacts and networks where we think we can help.” Northern Spire worked with respected graphics company Simply Stripes, a family owned signmaker based in Darlington. David added: “We’ve worked closely with Simply Stripes on the design, production and fitting of our new branding at our Sunderland offices – and we’re delighted with the results.” Northern Spire’s next ‘Pathway to Selling Your Business’ briefing will be at the Ramside on Wednesday, November 1 (8.30am – 10.30am). The panel for this event will include Neil Stephenson, former MD at tech company Onyx, and now owner of business consultancy Stephenson Ventures; Neil Henry, former director at HLA Services; Paul Fellows, COO of global tech form Partnerize; Antonia Tappin, Client Partner at Abacus Jack Accountancy, and Abu Ali, an advisor at Williams Ali Corporate Finance. For more information, or to sign up go to https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/business-owner-briefing-networking-pathway-to-sell-your-business-tickets-717849927457?aff=oddtdtcreator For more on Northern Spire, go to https://partnership.sjp.co.uk/northernspire