Wellness-Essary Launches Wellness App that Connects, Inspires and Makes a Difference

Wellness-Essary, a female founded app and community, is redefining how we approach self-care and wellbeing.

Designed as a holistic sanctuary, it brings together yoga, meditation, breathwork, sound healing, astrology, and community support…. making wellness both accessible and inspiring.

Founded by wellness experts Laura Seddon and Blaise Browne, Wellness-Essary is driven by their mission to make wellbeing both accessible and genuinely impactful.

Wellness-Essary is not just another meditation app. It’s a space where ancient practices meet modern living, and where individuals can support their mental, emotional and physical health, while also connecting with like minded people.

Why Wellness Matters Now

Results showed that nearly three quarters of the population (73%) had felt anxious sometimes in the previous two weeks to the survey, with 20% anxious most or all of the time. (Mental Health Foundation, 2023).

Women, in particular, are more likely to report high levels of stress, juggling work, family, and societal pressures.

Studies consistently show that wellbeing practices – including meditation and breathwork – help regulate stress, improve sleep, and boost self-confidence.

“Wellness shouldn’t feel clinical or like another task on the to-do list,”

Co founder Laura says.

“It should feel uplifting, personal and joyful. That’s why we created Wellness-Essary, so people can find the practices that really resonate with them and be supported by a community too.”

Co founder Blaise adds:

“Our mission is to make emotional, mental, and spiritual wellness accessible to all through simple but effective tools and practices that can be integrated even into busy and demanding lifestyles.”

What Makes Wellness Essary Different?

Community first – through moon circles, live coaching and shared events, users feel connected, not isolated.

Holistic toolkit – yoga, meditation, breathwork, sound healing, somatic practices, subconscious reprogramming and astrology updates.

Created by women, for everyone – authentic, relatable, and easy to access.

Practical and affordable – a free 14 day trial is available with a low monthly cost of £12.99

Benefits for Users

Accessible self care : daily wellness at your fingertips, anytime, anywhere.

Stress relief and balance : tools that genuinely help regulate emotions and calm the nervous system.

Personal growth : opportunities to build resilience, confidence and self-awareness.

Connection: a safe space to share, learn and grow with others.

Wellness-Essary is now available to download via the App Store, with subscription options for ongoing access to the full library and community.