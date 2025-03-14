Wellness Hampers can boost your business

By Cathy Catto, Founder of Top Hampers

The workplace is evolving, and with it comes a growing recognition that employees need more than just a pay cheque. They need support for their well-being to navigate increasing demands on their time and energy.

Recent research underscores this. A report by BHSF (Birmingham Hospital Saturday Fund), published in 2022, revealed that UK workers are reporting higher levels of workplace stress than ever before. This stress contributes to the sharp rise in absenteeism, with an estimated 36 million workdays lost annually due to mental health challenges alone. Alarmingly, 60 percent of employees surveyed felt their employer was not doing enough to support their mental health, suggesting a significant gap in workplace wellness initiatives.

Similarly, the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) Stress Management Factsheet (published April 2023) highlights that 79 percent of employers have observed an increase in work-related stress over the last few years. The factsheet explains that unmanaged stress negatively affects workplace culture, reduces employee engagement, and contributes to long-term health issues.

These findings demonstrate why businesses must prioritise employee wellness – not only to support individuals but to sustain productivity and innovation.

As a business owner, I’ve witnessed the transformative power of investing in employee wellness. One simple, effective approach is wellness hampers. These thoughtful packages are more than gifts – they’re tools to show employees that their health and happiness are valued.

When people feel genuinely supported, their positivity is infectious, and the ripple effects across the workplace are remarkable. Productivity improves, teams collaborate more effectively, and morale soars.

Why prioritise wellness in the workplace?

Wellness initiatives aren’t just ‘nice to have’ – they’re a strategic investment. The benefits extend far beyond individual employees, shaping the overall workplace culture. Key advantages include enhanced productivity, increased positivity, higher retention rates, and lower absenteeism.

Supported employees are more focused and motivated, delivering higher-quality work. A culture of wellness fosters happiness, creativity, and stronger collaboration.

Demonstrating genuine care helps attract and retain top talent. A 2023 study by Gallup reported that 52 percent of employees would leave their current role for one that offers better well-being support. And healthier employees take fewer sick days. According to Mental Health UK, workplace absenteeism due to mental health costs UK employers approximately £14 billion a year, much of which could be mitigated through proactive wellness programmes (Source: NHS Digital Mental Health Bulletin 2023-24)

Wellness Hampers – what they are and when to give them

Wellness hampers take the concept of traditional hampers and reimagine them with employee well-being in mind. Instead of wine, cheese, and chocolates, they feature items designed to promote health and relaxation. This might include products that encourage better sleep, reduce stress, or support healthy eating and mindfulness practices.

The beauty of wellness hampers lies in their versatility. Each one can be tailored to the needs of individual employees or reflect the values of the organisation. Whether it’s a sleep aid, an energising snack, or a self-help book, every item is selected with the recipient’s wellness in mind.

Timing can make these gestures even more meaningful. Here are some ideal opportunities to present wellness hampers:

New Starters: A wellness-themed welcome pack sets the tone for a supportive and health-conscious workplace.

Employee Appreciation Days: Thoughtful gifts on these occasions foster a sense of value and belonging.

After High-Stress Periods: Following intense deadlines or projects, a wellness hamper helps employees recharge.

Mental Health Awareness Week: Demonstrate your commitment to employee mental health with tailored items promoting mindfulness and self-care.

Wellness hampers can also be given spontaneously when you notice an employee struggling. These moments of care often leave a lasting impact.

What to include in a Wellness Hamper

Creating a wellness hamper involves striking a balance between practicality and thoughtfulness. Here are some ideas:

Wellness Starter Packs

Branded Water Bottles: Encourage hydration while offering a professional, stylish desk accessory.

Weighted Aromatherapy Eye Masks: These promote relaxation and better sleep.

Herbal Teas: Calming blends like chamomile or peppermint help employees unwind.

Personalised Mugs: A quality mug with the employee’s name adds a personal touch to their coffee or tea breaks.

Healthy Snacks and Drinks

Premium Nut Mixes: Unsalted nuts provide a natural energy boost.

Dark Chocolate: Options with 70 percent cocoa or higher offer a guilt-free treat packed with antioxidants.

Wellness Shots: Ginger, turmeric, or vitamin-rich drinks deliver quick health benefits.

Tools for Everyday Productivity

Blue Light Blocking Glasses: Help reduce eye strain for employees working long hours on screens.

Personalised Notebooks: Encourage organisation and give a sense of ownership.

Stress Relievers: Stress balls or fidget tools are small but effective for tension relief.

Brain Teasers and Timers: Encourage mental breaks and creative thinking.

Aromatherapy and Relaxation

Pulse Point Rollers: On-the-go essential oil blends for stress relief.

Compact Diffusers: Create a calming atmosphere in any workspace.

Practical outcomes of wellness initiatives

In my own experience, wellness initiatives have created a more energised and motivated workforce. When employees feel good, their enthusiasm and positivity drives a virtuous cycle of well-being and productivity.

Supporting employee wellness yields tangible results. When people feel healthier and more positive, they’re better equipped to perform at their best.

A 2022 Deloitte report on workplace wellness initiatives found that every £1 invested in employee wellness delivered an average return of £5 through increased productivity and reduced absenteeism (source: Deloitte Well-being at Work Report, 2022).

Positivity is contagious – it fosters teamwork and innovation. Healthier employees mean fewer sick days, reducing disruption and lowering costs.

Making wellness a priority

Wellness hampers are more than a gift – they’re a statement of care and commitment. By focusing on the health and happiness of your employees, you create a workplace culture where people thrive.

For businesses looking to boost positivity and performance, wellness hampers are an accessible, impactful solution. From fostering engagement to reducing absenteeism, they offer benefits that extend far beyond the initial gesture.

Supporting your team’s well-being isn’t just about improving their lives, it’s about setting your business up for long-term success. With wellness at the heart of your workplace, you can transform your team, and the way your business operates and performs for the better.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Cathy Catto is from Top Hampers, which is disrupting the gifts market with tailored and personalised hampers that take gifting to a whole new level. Top Hampers is a family business, run by Cathy Catto and three of her children, who discovered a unique opportunity to work together, inspired by their shared love for celebrating special moments. Top Hampers is defined by quality, thoughtfulness and personalised hampers that guarantee to put a smile on your recipient’s face. They select suppliers with meticulous care, which not only enriches the quality of the hampers but also fosters a community of suppliers united by a common goal: to deliver joy and satisfaction through every gift.

https://www.tophampers.com/

https://www.instagram.com/top.hampers/