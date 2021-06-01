Temperature-sensitive products are the hardest to transport or store because of the risk of spoilage. Whether it’s road, sea, or air transport, products like pharmaceuticals and food must be stored in a way that prolongs their lifespan. Insulated pallet blankets are the saving grace for businesses or organizations that transport their products amidst unregulated temperatures.

What is an Insulated Pallet Cover?

An insulated pallet cover helps maintain the quality and freshness of perishable products in transit. These covers can also regulate the temperature of the products while in storage. Suppliers in charge of large shipments of chemicals, food, and pharmaceuticals rely heavily on pallet blankets to avoid losses caused by spoilage. Other names associated with insulated pallet covers are:

Thermal Blankets

Thermal Pallet Covers

Pallet Blankets

Air cargo cover

How it works

Thermal blankets protect putrefiable goods from extreme weather conditions during shipping. In the cold seasons like Winter, the pallet blankets stabilize the temperature by trapping warmth to keep products above the freezing point for as long as possible. A thermal blanket for food transportation also works during summer when the temperatures are too high.

Some of the products that would be ideal for insulated pallet boxes are industrial chemicals, dairy products, electrical products, pharmaceuticals, and frozen foods. Once the supplier packs the products inside the pallets, the insulated pallet cover fits into the pallet like a jacket.

The layers in the blanket create a barrier that prevents heat or cold from reaching the products. A foil layer on the thermal blanket minimizes variations by reflecting the sunlight during hot days. Most thermal blanket brands use durable and quality materials to make them functional for an extended period.

Why Use an Insulated Pallet Cover?

The industries that benefit from thermal pallet covers are healthcare, food and beverage markets, and chemicals. There are numerous reasons why each of these industries needs thermal blankets. Here is a list of the benefits:

Easy to use

Environmental-friendly

Are reusable

Come in standard shapes

Are cost-effective

Protects goods from extreme weather conditions

When buying a thermal pallet cover, some of the things to consider are durability, insulation capacity, and ease of use. Most shipping companies will have other temperature regulation methods like freezers. Even so, always cover your products with pallet covers to be on the safe side.

You do not have to use other methods while using thermal blankets because they are effective. However, there is no harm in reinforcement. In containers with insulation liners, the pallets can also be covered with the pallet blanket.

Summary

Insulated pallet bags protect sensitive products from harsh weather conditions during shipping. Products like food, vaccines, and chemicals could spoil, become unstable, or even unsafe when exposed to anything outside the acceptable temperatures.

Pallet blankets are a cost-effective way to help suppliers deliver products to intended destinations in perfect shape. These blankets are reusable, easy to use, and can work on different pallet sizes. A pallet blanket fits on the outside of a pallet and has various layers lined with protective materials like foil, low synthetic fibres, and polyethylene to regulate temperature.

About the Author

Emily Lamp is a professional writer, working closely with many aspiring thinkers and entrepreneurs from various companies. She is also interested in lifestyle travel, business growth and self-improvement.