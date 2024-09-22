What are the best indoor kid areas in the Northumberland

What are the best indoor kid areas in Northumberland

Northumberland is a beautiful county in northeast England, known for its stunning coastline, historic castles, and picturesque countryside. But when the weather is less than ideal, parents may find themselves looking for indoor activities to keep their little ones entertained. Fortunately, Northumberland has a variety of indoor kid areas that offer fun and educational experiences for children of all ages.

One popular indoor kid area in Northumberland is the Alnwick Garden. This award-winning attraction features a variety of interactive exhibits and activities that are perfect for young children. The Garden’s Grand Cascade is a spectacular water feature that is sure to captivate little ones, while the Treehouse Restaurant offers a unique dining experience in the treetops. Kids can also enjoy exploring the Garden’s many themed gardens, including the Poison Garden and the Serpent Garden. With regular events and workshops for children, the Alnwick Garden is a great place to visit rain or shine.

Another must-visit indoor kid area in Northumberland is Woodhorn Museum. This former coal mine has been transformed into a museum that offers a range of hands-on activities and exhibits for children. Kids can try their hand at mining coal, explore the museum’s collection of historic artifacts, and even take part in craft workshops. The highlight of a visit to Woodhorn Museum is the Pitman Painters Gallery, which showcases artwork created by miners from the region. With its focus on local history and culture, Woodhorn Museum provides a fun and educational experience for children of all ages.