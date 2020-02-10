Cenforce 200 is one of the many drugs which you can use if you are having erectile dysfunctions. You might be wondering how do you know that you are having erectile dysfunctions? You need to know that, when you have the ED, it doesn’t mean that you are less of a man. At times it is linked to certain psychological and physical causes. At some point in life, men have problems with their erections, but in case it persists for a long period of time, then it might be a sign that you have a serious problem.

Below Are Some Of The Signs That You Have A Problem With Your Erection

You Are Unable To Get A Hard-On:

It is not unusual as a man to find out that your penis is not functioning from time to time. But if it happens frequently, then it means that you have erection dysfunction or other serious problem that requires medical attention. In case you get an erection in some situations like when you are masturbating, but not when you are with others like when you are necked in front of your partner, then the problem might be psychological. If you find that you cannot have an erection under any circumstances, then it is possible that your problem is something to do with your physical.

Being Unable To Maintain An Erection:

Finding that you can get an erection during foreplay with your partner with great performance for the first half of the game, but the more you do it, the more your erection starts to deflate. This is not about releasing faster – because that is a problem with ejaculation.

This is a situation where you cannot keep your penis erected until you reach orgasm. If that is the case, then there is something wrong with you when it comes to the penis filling up with blood and being able to harden. Chances are that you are having erection dysfunction.

Having A Painful Hard-On For Over 3 Hours:

They are normally referred to as priapism. They are painful and you can have them even when you don’t want to have sex. This is a scenario that takes place when too much blood flows into your penis, or the blood which is in your penis is not able to drain out effectively. With such unwanted erections, there is a chance that in the near future, you might have issues with your erections as it causes permanent damage to tissues. So if it happens, get treatment as soon as possible.

Painful Or Curved Erection Which Makes It Hard To Have Sex:

Though penises come in different sizes and shapes, it is possible to have a curved erection, but there are men who have a bend erection to the extent that, having sex is impossible or painful.

When you experience a curved erection, it might be a sign of Peyronie disease that is caused by a scar tissue that forms along the penis length resulting in it warping and causing a painful erection. Though it might go away on its own, if it is preventing you from having intercourse, you need to check with your doctor.