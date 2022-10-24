Seasonal affective depression (SAD) is a complex and often difficult condition that affects millions of people in Canada. It’s a mental disorder caused by changes in seasons, appearing mostly during late fall or early winter. In addition to the effects of seasons on our mood, our environment can also play a role in causing SAD. This can include factors such as weather, sunlight, pollen, exercise, and sleep. Cannabis has been shown to help reduce the symptoms of SAD, and it can even be an effective treatment for some people.

What are the symptoms of SAD?

SAD symptoms can vary depending on the person, but they generally include problems with mood, thinking, and feeling. Some symptoms are specific to the season. For fall and winter SAD, people experience oversleeping, carbohydrate cravings, which leads to overeating and weight gain, low energy, and feelings of sadness and loneliness. Symptoms of spring and summer SAD include difficulty sleeping (insomnia), poor appetite and weight loss, anxiety and increased irritability.

How can cannabis help reduce the symptoms of SAD?

Cannabis has been shown to help reduce the symptoms of SAD by helping to reduce the levels of cortisol, a stress hormone. Cortisol is known to cause feelings of anxiety, depression, and stress. Cannabis can help to reduce these feelings by reducing the levels of cortisol.

This would help people feel more relaxed and happy. Cannabis also has been shown to improve sleep quality, which can make it easier for people to get through the day.

What are the benefits of using cannabis for SAD?

There are a number of benefits to using cannabis for SAD. Cannabis has been shown to help reduce the symptoms of SAD, and it can even be an effective treatment for some people. For example, cannabis can help you feel more relaxed and happy. It can also improve your focus and concentration, make you more alert, and help you feel better about yourself.

As with any treatment, it is important to speak with a healthcare professional before using cannabis in combination with other treatments for SAD. To treat the symptoms of SAD, it is recommended to use cannabis strains or products high in CBD content and to avoid THC. THC is a psychoactive compound of cannabis and can cause some negative side effects in people with SAD.

While CBD oils, capsules and topicals can give you prolonged relief to some of the SAD symptoms, vaporizing CBD-dominant strains provide instant relief.

Can cannabis be used to treat other mental disorders?

Yes, cannabis can be used to treat other mental disorders. Cannabis has been shown to be effective in treating symptoms of depression, anxiety, and bipolar disorder. It can also help reduce the symptoms of chronic pain, Alzheimer’s disease, and multiple sclerosis.

